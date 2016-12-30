bentleberry wrote: It doesn't surprise me that their sales are doing well, as a casual spectator the prospect t of watching your team win championship teams on a regular basis has to be more exciting that the prospect of watching them lose to super league clubs. It gives you something to get excited about in the run up to the game, and the fact that knowing games won't be moved around at the whim of Sky also has to help. Good on them for selling so well, I hope it continues if they have a second year in the championship

It's absolutely outstanding that HKR have sold so many Season Tickets - well doneHowever, picking up the last point, I would say that they really, REALLY need to be going flat out to get back to Super League THIS season. As a Bulls fans, I can tell you that whilst there is a great novelty in going to places like Dewsbury and Batley for a season - after all, who doesn't like going to new places? - it does get old when it comes to second season.IF (and at the moment it is an 'if') we make it to the start line for 2017, the prospect of going to those tiny and badly equipped grounds for a third time isn't very enticing. Granted, in our case, we'll probably be glad just to actually have a team to watch, but still....