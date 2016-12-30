WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Ticket Sales

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Season Ticket Sales

 
Post a reply

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 6:59 am
R.B.A 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2004 9:02 pm
Posts: 3782
Hull KR have gone past the 5000 barrier and are on the brink of exceeding 5200 which according to Neil Hudgell would be a 5 year high for the club.

Quite astounding really.
"Dream Big..Work Hard".................. Sarah Storey, Paralympic Legend.

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 7:46 am
Leaguefan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 9674
Location: Cougarville
R.B.A wrote:
Hull KR have gone past the 5000 barrier and are on the brink of exceeding 5200 which according to Neil Hudgell would be a 5 year high for the club.

Quite astounding really.

Add another 10000 and that would be something to crow about, for all clubs!
regards
and ENJOY your sport

Leaguefan

"The Public wants what the Public gets" - Paul Weller

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:31 am
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5365
Location: east east hull
Leaguefan wrote:
Add another 10000 and that would be something to crow about, for all clubs!

What a ridiculous thing to say but no surprise really looking who posted it
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:50 am
bentleberry Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 263
It doesn't surprise me that their sales are doing well, as a casual spectator the prospect t of watching your team win championship teams on a regular basis has to be more exciting that the prospect of watching them lose to super league clubs. It gives you something to get excited about in the run up to the game, and the fact that knowing games won't be moved around at the whim of Sky also has to help. Good on them for selling so well, I hope it continues if they have a second year in the championship

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:54 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7230
R.B.A wrote:
Hull KR have gone past the 5000 barrier and are on the brink of exceeding 5200 which according to Neil Hudgell would be a 5 year high for the club.

Quite astounding really.


To top 5000 S/T sales in The Championship is excellent.
Credit to the KR fans and lets hope they are back in SL soon.

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:22 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4719
Location: Hill Valley
wrencat1873 wrote:
To top 5000 S/T sales in The Championship is excellent.
Credit to the KR fans and lets hope they are back in SL soon.


Agreed.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:28 am
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2779
Location: Bradford
bentleberry wrote:
It doesn't surprise me that their sales are doing well, as a casual spectator the prospect t of watching your team win championship teams on a regular basis has to be more exciting that the prospect of watching them lose to super league clubs. It gives you something to get excited about in the run up to the game, and the fact that knowing games won't be moved around at the whim of Sky also has to help. Good on them for selling so well, I hope it continues if they have a second year in the championship


It's absolutely outstanding that HKR have sold so many Season Tickets - well done

However, picking up the last point, I would say that they really, REALLY need to be going flat out to get back to Super League THIS season. As a Bulls fans, I can tell you that whilst there is a great novelty in going to places like Dewsbury and Batley for a season - after all, who doesn't like going to new places? - it does get old when it comes to second season.

IF (and at the moment it is an 'if') we make it to the start line for 2017, the prospect of going to those tiny and badly equipped grounds for a third time isn't very enticing. Granted, in our case, we'll probably be glad just to actually have a team to watch, but still....

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:42 am
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5365
Location: east east hull
paulwalker71 wrote:
It's absolutely outstanding that HKR have sold so many Season Tickets - well done

However, picking up the last point, I would say that they really, REALLY need to be going flat out to get back to Super League THIS season. As a Bulls fans, I can tell you that whilst there is a great novelty in going to places like Dewsbury and Batley for a season - after all, who doesn't like going to new places? - it does get old when it comes to second season.

IF (and at the moment it is an 'if') we make it to the start line for 2017, the prospect of going to those tiny and badly equipped grounds for a third time isn't very enticing. Granted, in our case, we'll probably be glad just to actually have a team to watch, but still....

I agree after going round those grounds for over 10 years I certainly don't want to be doing again for more than a season and if we don't return straight away I doubt we'll be selling over 5000 next year but even so it's an excellent achievement so far
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: beechville, Durham Giant, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, kobashi, Trojan Horse and 131 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,494,8101,84675,6164,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  