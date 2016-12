It doesn't surprise me that their sales are doing well, as a casual spectator the prospect t of watching your team win championship teams on a regular basis has to be more exciting that the prospect of watching them lose to super league clubs. It gives you something to get excited about in the run up to the game, and the fact that knowing games won't be moved around at the whim of Sky also has to help. Good on them for selling so well, I hope it continues if they have a second year in the championship