Hetherington needs to become the CEO that he was early days he is now far too cosy with his position problem is his lack of recruiting early in the season totally wrecks a full season for the fans early days he had the vision to get Doug Laughton who recruited brilliantly this fella got sinfield when everyone else wanted him we got the best kids via dean bell who though not successful as a chief coach has not ever been equaled at finding kids ask jjb who bell told him at 15 he would play for gb dean bell and especially Doug Laughton layed the bricks for our success the cleverest thing gh ever did was not to become coach early days just sit on the board and have a long term position very astute.