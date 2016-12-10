We still have the sane issues as last year, which everyone but those in charge could see.

Spine is either young and inexperienced or old and injury prone. No real leadership or direction on field, little support play/ dummy runners.

To lose Sinfield,Peacock, Kylie, Hardaker (and technically Segeyaro and Achurch ) and replace them with no one, an academy lad that isn't really performing well,Championship players or a young but somewhat unproven Aussie is a huge error AMD bound to show in performances.



Add that to the other worry of a coach who never has a plan B,fails to utilize his subs, hasn't corrected any of the well known issues and will always play older crocked favourites over new blood and it feels very much like 2016 will be repeated.