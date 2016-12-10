WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Schoey's 2017 SL Predictions

Post Sat Dec 10, 2016 10:08 am
HRS Rhino

Joined: Mon Apr 18, 2016 7:43 pm
Posts: 85
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
How many youngsters do you think will be given a chance? Obviously Golding and Lilley. But beyond that? When McDermott is under pressure, as he's very likely to be next year, he'll most likely react how almost all coaches do and pick even more conservative teams.

We saw this year a tendency to pick crocked senior players rather than just wait for them to be fit. It will take a big change in mindset for McDermott to focus on developing players if we're in trouble of missing the 8 again. Maybe the fact that this tactic backfired spectacularly in terms of results will do the trick. Lets hope so anyway.


If biscuit bones is fit, and depending on how they gel pre-season, I think he'll alternate Lilley and Aston with Mags in the halves and leave Burrow to come off the bench hooking for impact.

Post Sat Dec 10, 2016 7:53 pm
FGB
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 344
Aston to be the new Baldwinson...play well for Fev but not get a sniff in at Leeds.

Post Sun Dec 11, 2016 7:36 pm
The Eagle
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 09, 2004 10:07 pm
Posts: 15062
Location: Nottingham. 800 years ago outlaws stole from the rich. Little has changed here
HRS Rhino wrote:
If biscuit bones is fit, and depending on how they gel pre-season, I think he'll alternate Lilley and Aston with Mags in the halves and leave Burrow to come off the bench hooking for impact.
interchanging with who?

Post Mon Dec 12, 2016 11:54 pm
BrisbaneRhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 7970
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
If Burrow starts on the bench will we play with 12 men until he comes on?

Post Tue Dec 13, 2016 7:19 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7680
Location: SWMC Coach
Depends if were attacking or not.

Bit like goalie when ned...
Post Fri Dec 16, 2016 8:45 pm
HRS Rhino

Joined: Mon Apr 18, 2016 7:43 pm
Posts: 85
The Eagle wrote:
interchanging with who?


At least give GH a chance to pull it out of the bag... ;-)

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 5:27 pm
cyclone65

Joined: Sat Jun 15, 2013 8:54 pm
Posts: 36
William Eve wrote:
No amount of tinkering or emphasis on defence can alter the fact that Leeds current spine of 1,6,7 and 9 is awful... Golding, Sutcliffe, Lilley, Stretcher Boy (who will probably miss half the season) and Burrow.

As always, Leeds fate is also dependent upon the rest of the SL competition, which, for the most part is also pants. But the majority of them do appear to employ a better spine than Leeds.

If there are no additions to the current squad, I'm thinking lower, around 8th to 10th.

Cant ague with that, Golden out of his depth, Sutty slow, and cluless, Lilley worst defender in SL history, and slow, and clueless, plus the two OAP's. Eddie Hemmings however will be going on how amazing Lilley and Sutty are no matter what you see before your eyes
