BrisbaneRhino wrote:

How many youngsters do you think will be given a chance? Obviously Golding and Lilley. But beyond that? When McDermott is under pressure, as he's very likely to be next year, he'll most likely react how almost all coaches do and pick even more conservative teams.



We saw this year a tendency to pick crocked senior players rather than just wait for them to be fit. It will take a big change in mindset for McDermott to focus on developing players if we're in trouble of missing the 8 again. Maybe the fact that this tactic backfired spectacularly in terms of results will do the trick. Lets hope so anyway.