BrisbaneRhino wrote:
How many youngsters do you think will be given a chance? Obviously Golding and Lilley. But beyond that? When McDermott is under pressure, as he's very likely to be next year, he'll most likely react how almost all coaches do and pick even more conservative teams.
We saw this year a tendency to pick crocked senior players rather than just wait for them to be fit. It will take a big change in mindset for McDermott to focus on developing players if we're in trouble of missing the 8 again. Maybe the fact that this tactic backfired spectacularly in terms of results will do the trick. Lets hope so anyway.
If biscuit bones is fit, and depending on how they gel pre-season, I think he'll alternate Lilley and Aston with Mags in the halves and leave Burrow to come off the bench hooking for impact.
Sat Dec 10, 2016 7:53 pm
FGB
Strong-running second rower
Aston to be the new Baldwinson...play well for Fev but not get a sniff in at Leeds.
Sun Dec 11, 2016 7:36 pm
HRS Rhino wrote:
If biscuit bones is fit, and depending on how they gel pre-season, I think he'll alternate Lilley and Aston with Mags in the halves and leave Burrow to come off the bench hooking for impact.
interchanging with who?
Mon Dec 12, 2016 11:54 pm
If Burrow starts on the bench will we play with 12 men until he comes on?
Tue Dec 13, 2016 7:19 am
Depends if were attacking or not.
Bit like goalie when ned...
Fri Dec 16, 2016 8:45 pm
The Eagle wrote:
interchanging with who?
At least give GH a chance to pull it out of the bag...
Mon Dec 26, 2016 5:27 pm
William Eve wrote:
No amount of tinkering or emphasis on defence can alter the fact that Leeds current spine of 1,6,7 and 9 is awful... Golding, Sutcliffe, Lilley, Stretcher Boy (who will probably miss half the season) and Burrow.
As always, Leeds fate is also dependent upon the rest of the SL competition, which, for the most part is also pants. But the majority of them do appear to employ a better spine than Leeds.
If there are no additions to the current squad, I'm thinking lower, around 8th to 10th.
Cant ague with that, Golden out of his depth, Sutty slow, and cluless, Lilley worst defender in SL history, and slow, and clueless, plus the two OAP's. Eddie Hemmings however will be going on how amazing Lilley and Sutty are no matter what you see before your eyes
