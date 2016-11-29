In July 2017, England Universities will take part in the Student Rugby League World Cup which takes place in Sydney, Australia.
The team is made up of the best student Rugby League players in the country and participation in the squad is self-funded. Each player and member of the volunteer coaching and management team is responsible for raising money for themselves to cover UK-based training and friendly games, kit and equipment, flights, accommodation, travel, insurance and tournament participation fees.
The whole squad will be working hard to fundraise the £110k needed for the trip through selling sponsorship, Community Game Raffle Tickets and staging events, but all donations will go a long way to reducing the cost of taking part in the tournament for the players.
England Universities Head Coach, Colin Baker, said: "Please give generously and play your part in sending England Universities Rugby League Team to the Student Rugby League World Cup in 2017!
"The student game has been a rich source of players for both the professional and regonal leagues and is one of the major recruitment areas into our game.
"Anyone who witnessed the Student Rugby League World Cup in 2013 will know the quality of the competition and the importance of helping our England team as prepared as it can be!"
Donate now at http://www.gofundme.com/englandunirl
The first phase of selection began last weekend with the regional games. Read all the previews here:
Yorkshire v North East: http://www.rugby-lea...yorkshire-squad
Midlands v North West: http://www.rugby-lea...quads-announced
South West v South East: http://www.rugby-lea...outh-west-squad
Final Scores were:
Yorkshire 24 North East 6
Midlands 36 North West 10
South West 52 South East 16
