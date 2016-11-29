The North 28-16 The South In the second-ever University Origin Rugby League game, the North again came out on top, running out 28-16 winners over the South.

The North 28-16 The South In the second-ever University Origin Rugby League game, the North again came out on top, running out 28-16 winners over the South.After The North stormed into an early 22-0 lead, the South came back into the game well, scoring the next three tries, including two from winger Elliot Hall, to get within six points. However, The North held on for the victory, scoring the final try of the game with 10 minutes remaining.The North opened the scoring within a minute of kick off. When the opening kick was dropped, North had the position for prop forward Aaron Hall to slice through to the left of the posts.Sam Druce’s conversion made the score 6-0. It was quickly 12-0 to the side from the North.Centre Zack McComb found the ball out on the left and his pace took him to the line. Druce once again was on target from the narrow angle.North were again next to score when a flowing move out on the right found the other North centre Sam Swire, who had the easy task of planting the ball over the line. Druce was this time off target with his conversion attempt.The North extended their lead out to 22 when a kick from dummy half wasn’t dealt with by the Southern defence and was grounded by forward Dom Bryan. Druce converted his third kick of the game.South were to have the final say of the half. Another deft kick found its way to the in goal where Brad Kislingbury was lurking to pounce and dot the ball down. Ben Stead converted from the right to leave the half-time score at 22-6The comeback was to continue in the second half for the South through Elliot Hall. The winger caught the ball out on the left and slipped through the North’s wide defence to score. Stead was off target with the kick leaving the South 12 behind.The lead was cut to six as Hall was the Southern try scorer once again. This time the winger was found on the left and he stepped inside to dive over for the try. Stead’s conversion was on target from a narrow angle.North however sealed the win with time running out. Kieran Smith dummied close to the line and forced his way over to plant the ball down. Smith rounded off the game by converting his own try and make the final score 28-16.Jacob Morgan, Nathan Hill, Sam Swire, Carl Southan, Jason Bass, Sam Druce, Keiran Smith, Aaron Hall, Jake Reed, Liam Wood, Marcus Stock, Dominic Bryan, Jack Lazenby, Reece Brunt, Patrick Hargreaves, Zack McComb, Mike Quickenden, Liam McAvoy, Josh Hamilton, Sam LuckleyTries: Aaron Hall, Zack McComb, Sam Swire, Dom Bryan, Kieran SmithGoals: Sam Druce 3/4 Kieran Smith 1/1Craig Winfield, Errol Carter, Dan Harrison, Connor Jones, Elliot Hall, Matty Holroyd, Luke Stephens, Josh Halstead, Lewis Lord, Brad Kislingbury, Matt Ross, Malaki Lloyd-Jones, Kieran Sherrit, Harry Kidd, James Mason, Rob Meadows, Lewis Taylor, Ben Stead, Archie Gibbs, Charlie GreeneTries: Brad Kislingbury, Elliot Hall 2