The team is made up of the best student Rugby League players in the country and participation in the squad is self-funded. Each player and member of the volunteer coaching and management team is responsible for raising money for themselves to cover UK-based training and friendly games, kit and equipment, flights, accommodation, travel, insurance and tournament participation fees.



The whole squad will be working hard to fundraise the £110k needed for the trip through selling sponsorship, Community Game Raffle Tickets and staging events, but all donations will go a long way to reducing the cost of taking part in the tournament for the players.



England Universities Head Coach, Colin Baker, said: "Please give generously and play your part in sending England Universities Rugby League Team to the Student Rugby League World Cup in 2017!



"The student game has been a rich source of players for both the professional and regonal leagues and is one of the major recruitment areas into our game.



"Anyone who witnessed the Student Rugby League World Cup in 2013 will know the quality of the competition and the importance of helping our England team as prepared as it can be!"



Donate now at



The first phase of selection began last weekend with the regional games. Read all the previews here:



Yorkshire v North East:

Midlands v North West:

South West v South East:



Final Scores were:

Yorkshire 24 North East 6

Midlands 36 North West 10

Midlands v North West:



South East v South West:



North East v Yorkshire:



The coaching team have been reviewing all the footage and consulting with the regional coaching teams and will shortly announce a North and South Origin squad ahead of the Student Rugby League Origin Game in February. The initial England squad will be selected from the Origin game.



England Universities are delighted to name Richard Tate as their new assistant coach for the 2017 season including the Student Rugby League World Cup in Australia.



Head Coach Colin Baker is delighted with the appointment; "We had some excellent applications for the position and the guys were interviewed should all be considered to take over the reigns following the World Cup in 2017" he continued. "But for now Richard was the man I felt best to be part of the staff to take us to to the World Cup in Australia in 2017 and I'm delighted to welcome him on board. He's been a great part of the pathway in the last couple of years and really looking forward to looking more closely with him."



Richard Tate has been involved in the Student game for some time, previously coaching Bradford University and Hull University and is the current Leeds Trinity University Head Coach. He has also led the Yorkshire regional side in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and was head coach of the North team in last year's inaugural University Origin Game. He also served as Great Britain Student Pioneers head coach from 2013 to 2016.



"I'm really pleased and honoured to be given the opportunity as England Universities Assistant Coach for the 2017 Student Rugby League World Cup in Australia" said Richard. "I'm really looking forward to working with all the great staff and top players and to be part of an already great set up. The hard work and preparation starts now!"



Following on from the recent #UniRegionalsRL games that took place on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th November, the England Universities coaches have been busy looking to select players and coaches for the second annual University Origin match on the 28th January at Loughborough University.



Higher Education Manager, Adam Hughes said, "There is a lot of excitement building around the Origin game especially as it is the next step on the pathway to the Student World Cup, in July 2017. The standard of the Regional Games this year has been a step up from last year’s games. The Coaching Staff have had some pleasant selection headaches."



"The University Origin game will see the 20 top performers from the North (North West, North East and Yorkshire) and the South (South East, South West and Midlands) play in an 80-minute match. The Match will be another chance to impress the England Universities coaches before the England squad is announced for this years’ programme that concludes with the World Cup in Australia."



Colin Baker, England Universities head coach said, "I am excited to name the University Origin Squads in what is already proving to be an exciting year for University Rugby League. The management team have found this a really tough process as the standard has been so high. Good luck to all players and coaches and bring on 28th January at Loughborough."



England Universities need your support to get them to the 2017 Student Rugby League World Cup in Australia



The Management teams and train on squads are as follows;







South

Brad Kislingbury (University of Gloucester, South West)

Frankie Foster (University of Gloucester, South West)

Ben Stead (University of Gloucester, South West)

Malakhi Lloyd-Jones (University of Gloucester, South West)

Conor Jones (University of Gloucester, South West)

Danny Fallon (University of Gloucester, South West)

Harry Kiddy (University of Gloucester, South West)

James Mason (University of Gloucester, South West)

Errol Carter (University of Gloucester, South West)

Luke Stephens (University of Gloucester, South West)

Archie Gibbs (University of Gloucester, South West)

Callum Bradbury (University of Gloucestershire, South West)

Charlie O’Mara (Loughborough University, Midlands)

Elliott Hall (Loughborough University, Midlands)

Lewis Lord (Loughborough University, Midlands)

Rob Meadows (Loughborough University, Midlands)

Lewis Taylor (Loughborough University, Midlands)

Dan Harrison (Nottingham Trent, Midlands)

Matty Holroyd (Nottingham Trent, Midlands)

Matt Ross (Nottingham Trent, Midlands)

Kieran Sherratt (Coventry, Midlands)

Charlie Greene (St Mary’s, South East)

Callum Pettigrove (St Mary’s, South East)

Craig Winfield (Cambridge University, South East)



Management Team: Colin Baker (England Universities Head Coach), Tim Farnden (Midlands), Dan Poulton (South West) Team Manager: James Szymik (South East)





North

Jacob Morgan (Leeds Beckett, Yorkshire)

Zack McComb (Leeds Beckett, Yorkshire)

Sam Druce (Leeds Beckett, Yorkshire)

Josh Crabtree (Leeds Beckett, Yorkshire)

Jake Reed (Leeds Beckett, Yorkshire)

Nathan Hill (University of Hull, Yorkshire)

Josh Hamilton (University of Hull, Yorkshire)

Jack Lazenby (University of Hull, Yorkshire)

James Woodburn-Hall (University of Leeds, Yorkshire)

Reece Brunt (University of Leeds, Yorkshire)

Sam Swire (University of Sheffield, Yorkshire)

Marcus Stock (University of Sheffield, Yorkshire)

Kieran Smith (Sheffield Hallam University, Yorkshire)

Liam McAvoy (Northumbria University, North East)

Paddy Hargreaves (Northumbria University, North East)

Sam Luckley (Northumbria University, North East)

Jason Bass (Newcastle University, North East)

Dom Bryan (Manchester Metropolitan University, North West)

Zac Hartley (Manchester Metropolitan University, North West)

Liam Wood (UCLAN, North West)

Aaron Hall (University of Bolton, North West)

Mike Quickenden (University of Salford, North West)

Carl Southan (Liverpool John Moore’s, North West)



University Rugby League Origin game have been confirmed. The second annual #UniOriginRL match between The North and The South will take place on Saturday 28th January, 7pm kick off at Loughborough University.



The South are made up of students from universities from the South West, Midlands and London and will be taking on

The North squad, which is selected from students studying in the North West, Yorkshire and Cumbria.



Last year's Origin clash saw The North come out on top with an impressive 44-28 win. This year's South squad, which features an impressive ten representatives from the University of Gloucestershire, will be looking to make it '1-1' in the second edition of Origin.



The stand-out players from the upcoming match will be in line for selection for the England Students squad which will play at this summer's Student World Cup in Sydney, Australia.



Participation in the squad is self-funded and each player and member of the volunteer coaching and management team is responsible for raising money for themselves to cover UK-based training and friendly games, kit and equipment, flights, accommodation, travel, insurance and tournament participation fees.



The whole squad will be working hard to fundraise the £110k needed for the trip through selling sponsorship, Community Game Raffle Tickets and staging events, but all donations will go a long way to reducing the cost of taking part in the tournament for the players.



Donate now at





2017 #UniOriginRL squad: The South

Archie Gibbs - University of Gloucestershire, South West

Ben Stead - University of Gloucestershire, South West

Bradley Kislingbury - University of Gloucestershire, South West

Charlie Greene - St Mary's University, London

Connor Jones - University of Gloucestershire, South West

Craig Winfield - Cambridge University, London

Daniel Harrison - Nottingham Trent University, Midlands

Daniel Fallon - University of Gloucestershire, South West

Elliot Hall - Loughborough University, Midlands

Errol Carter - University of Gloucestershire, South West

Harry Kidd - University of Gloucestershire, South West

James Mason - University of Gloucestershire, South West

Kieran Sherratt - Coventry University, Midlands

Lewis Lord - Loughborough University, Midlands

Lewis Taylor - Loughborough University, Midlands

Luke Stephens - University of Gloucestershire, South West

Malakhi Lloyd-Jones - University of Gloucestershire, South West

Matthew Ross - Nottingham Trent University, Midlands

Matthew Holroyd - Nottingham Trent University, Midlands

Rob Meadows - Loughborough University, Midlands



2017 #UniOriginRL squad: The North

Aaron Hall - University of Bolton, North West

Carl Southan - Liverpool John Moore's, North West

Dom Bryan - MMU, North West

Jack Lazenby - University of Hull, Yorkshire

Jacob Morgan - Leeds Beckett, Yorkshire

Jake Reed - Leeds Beckett, Yorkshire

Jason Bass - Newcastle University, North East

Josh Hamilton - University of Hull, Yorkshire

Kieran Smith - Sheffield Hallam University, Yorkshire

Liam McAvoy - Northumbria University, North East

Liam Wood - UCLan, North West

Marcus Stock - University of Sheffield, Yorkshire

Mike Quickenden - University of Salford, North West

Nathan Hill - University of Hull, Yorkshire

Patrick Hargreaves - Northumbria University, North East

Reece Brunt - University of Leeds, Yorkshire

Sam Druce - Leeds Beckett, Yorkshire

Sam Luckey - Northumbria University, North East

Sam Swire - University of Sheffield, Yorkshire

The North 28-16 The South In the second-ever University Origin Rugby League game, the North again came out on top, running out 28-16 winners over the South.



Full game coverage is available here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GvY-a6xTMIA&t=14s



You can contribute England Universities fundraising campaign at: http://www.gofundme.com/englandunirl





After The North stormed into an early 22-0 lead, the South came back into the game well, scoring the next three tries, including two from winger Elliot Hall, to get within six points. However, The North held on for the victory, scoring the final try of the game with 10 minutes remaining.



The North opened the scoring within a minute of kick off. When the opening kick was dropped, North had the position for prop forward Aaron Hall to slice through to the left of the posts.



Sam Druce’s conversion made the score 6-0. It was quickly 12-0 to the side from the North.



Centre Zack McComb found the ball out on the left and his pace took him to the line. Druce once again was on target from the narrow angle.



North were again next to score when a flowing move out on the right found the other North centre Sam Swire, who had the easy task of planting the ball over the line. Druce was this time off target with his conversion attempt.



The North extended their lead out to 22 when a kick from dummy half wasn’t dealt with by the Southern defence and was grounded by forward Dom Bryan. Druce converted his third kick of the game.



South were to have the final say of the half. Another deft kick found its way to the in goal where Brad Kislingbury was lurking to pounce and dot the ball down. Ben Stead converted from the right to leave the half-time score at 22-6



The comeback was to continue in the second half for the South through Elliot Hall. The winger caught the ball out on the left and slipped through the North’s wide defence to score. Stead was off target with the kick leaving the South 12 behind.



The lead was cut to six as Hall was the Southern try scorer once again. This time the winger was found on the left and he stepped inside to dive over for the try. Stead’s conversion was on target from a narrow angle.



North however sealed the win with time running out. Kieran Smith dummied close to the line and forced his way over to plant the ball down. Smith rounded off the game by converting his own try and make the final score 28-16.



North Team: Jacob Morgan, Nathan Hill, Sam Swire, Carl Southan, Jason Bass, Sam Druce, Keiran Smith, Aaron Hall, Jake Reed, Liam Wood, Marcus Stock, Dominic Bryan, Jack Lazenby, Reece Brunt, Patrick Hargreaves, Zack McComb, Mike Quickenden, Liam McAvoy, Josh Hamilton, Sam Luckley

Tries: Aaron Hall, Zack McComb, Sam Swire, Dom Bryan, Kieran Smith

Goals: Sam Druce 3/4 Kieran Smith 1/1





South Team: Craig Winfield, Errol Carter, Dan Harrison, Connor Jones, Elliot Hall, Matty Holroyd, Luke Stephens, Josh Halstead, Lewis Lord, Brad Kislingbury, Matt Ross, Malaki Lloyd-Jones, Kieran Sherrit, Harry Kidd, James Mason, Rob Meadows, Lewis Taylor, Ben Stead, Archie Gibbs, Charlie Greene

England Universities Name 33 Man Train On Squad



Help send the England Universities squad to the 2017 Student World Cup in Australia:



England's 33-man train-on squad for the 2017 Student Rugby League World Cup in Australia has been announced.



Students from all over the country have been selected in the initial team, including an impressive six representatives from the University of Gloucestershire, the only south west university represented in the squad.



Leeds Beckett, one of four Yorkshire-based universities represented in the squad, boast four members, while four midlands-based universities, five from the north west, two north east universities and one London-based university, St Mary's, all boast members.



The squad was selected following the 2017 University Origin match and they will train together for the first time on Saturday, March 11, when the squad will be cut to 30 players for the preparation phase of the programme, which includes five games, before again being cut to 24 players in May - the final 24 will travel to the Student World Cup in Australia in July.



Head Coach Colin Baker said: "We are delighted with the players' performance throughout the programme of regional games and the origin game so far, and are looking forward to bringing the players into the England environment for the first time this year.



"We will be taking into consideration players' on-field performances as well as their contribution off the field in all of the sessions so far as we build towards our trip to Australia.



"I'd like to congratulate all the players on their selection at this point, but remind them all that they have to continue to work hard to give themselves the best opportunity for further selection."



You can support the England Universities fundraising efforts for the World Cup by donating at



Baker added: "Players and staff are responsible for fundraising for the cost of the programme and your support will be very much appreciated."



England's 33-man train-on squad for the 2017 Student Rugby League World Cup :



Aaron Hall (University of Bolton)

Archie Gibbs (University of Gloucestershire)

Ben Stead (University of Gloucestershire)

Brad Kislingbury (University of Gloucestershire)

Carl Southan (Liverpool John Moores University)

Charles Greene (St Mary's University)

Daniel Harrison (Nottingham Trent University)

Dom Bryan (Manchester Metropolitan University)

Elliot Hall (Loughborough University)

Harry Kidd (University of Gloucestershire)

Jack Lazenby (University of Hull)

Jacob Morgan (Leeds Beckett University)

Jake Reed (Leeds Beckett University)

James Mason (University of Gloucestershire)

James Wooburn-Hall (University of Leeds)

Jason Bass (Newcastle University)

Josh Halstead (University of Birmingham)

Josh Hamilton (University of Hull)

Kieran Sherratt (Coventry University)

Kieran Smith (Sheffield Hallam University)

Lewis Taylor (Loughborough University)

Lewis Lord (Loughborough University)

Liam McAvoy (Northumbria University)

Liam Wood (UCLan)

Malikhi Lloyd-Jones (University of Gloucestershire)

Marcus Stock (University of Sheffield)

Matthew Ross (Nottingham Trent University)

Michael Quickenden (University of Salford)

Nathan Hill (University of Hull)

Sam Luckley (Northumbria University)

Sam Druce (Leeds Beckett University)

Sam Swire (University of Sheffield)

Zack McComb (Leeds Beckett University) Help send the England Universities squad to the 2017 Student World Cup in Australia: http://www.gofundme.com/englandunirl England's 33-man train-on squad for the 2017 Student Rugby League World Cup in Australia has been announced.Students from all over the country have been selected in the initial team, including an impressive six representatives from the University of Gloucestershire, the only south west university represented in the squad.Leeds Beckett, one of four Yorkshire-based universities represented in the squad, boast four members, while four midlands-based universities, five from the north west, two north east universities and one London-based university, St Mary's, all boast members.The squad was selected following the 2017 University Origin match and they will train together for the first time on Saturday, March 11, when the squad will be cut to 30 players for the preparation phase of the programme, which includes five games, before again being cut to 24 players in May - 