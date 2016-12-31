fun time frankie wrote: Got my pass tried to do it online wouldn't work so rang the number it said the shop was closed so rang another number finally got sorted they really need to sort out the online department and I decided not to take the discount in the end

I had a simular problem, tried to renew on line, it didn't recognise my email address so wouldn't let me. Tried ringing the shop for about 2 hours but to no avail. Finally drove into town and was told by the girl in the shop " there's only 3 of use so we ignore the phone"Not very professional and certainly not what any new supporters want to hear.Anyway joined the Rovers forever scheme, so committed for another 2 years.