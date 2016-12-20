WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hudgell after 5000 pass holders.

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR Hudgell after 5000 pass holders.

 
Post a reply

Re: Hudgell after 5000 pass holders.

Post Tue Dec 20, 2016 12:24 pm
smudgersmith Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Mar 22, 2004 12:26 pm
Posts: 879
Location: Hull
What are the chances of the RFL changing the rules next year and changing the format again? Perhaps scrapping the mid 8's and allowing 2 champion teams to come up for a 14 team comp?

Re: Hudgell after 5000 pass holders.

Post Tue Dec 20, 2016 4:55 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8290
Location: 2017 City of Culture
smudgersmith wrote:
What are the chances of the RFL changing the rules next year and changing the format again? Perhaps scrapping the mid 8's and allowing 2 champion teams to come up for a 14 team comp?

I will give you 12-1 if you want to send me a fiver.

Re: Hudgell after 5000 pass holders.

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 12:08 am
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2572
Jake the Peg wrote:
One of your issues next year will be a lack of competitive games for the first 23 rounds. Doesn't look likely you'll be challenged on a regular basis so won;t really prepare you well for the middle 8's

Also rumoured you have quinlan and shillington coming over so you will easily have the best team in the championship but look a bit short of experience in key positions for me. Having said that I think leigh, widnes and salford will al be poor next year so I still think you have a strong chance of being promoted


The first and last issue will be! Where's the video ref? Will be very interesting to see how Sheens deals with it all.For me this is outside his CV.
Image

Re: Hudgell after 5000 pass holders.

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 8:46 am
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5373
Location: east east hull
atomic wrote:
The first and last issue will be! Where's the video ref? Will be very interesting to see how Sheens deals with it all.For me this is outside his CV.

I'm pretty sure he's coached in a time before video refs
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Hudgell after 5000 pass holders.

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 10:33 am
Keiththered Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 442
atomic wrote:
The first and last issue will be! Where's the video ref? Will be very interesting to see how Sheens deals with it all.For me this is outside his CV.


What a pointless post. To think a coach like Sheens will be affected in any way by the presence or non presence of a video ref is laughable.

Re: Hudgell after 5000 pass holders.

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 12:31 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9616
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
fun time frankie wrote:
I'm pretty sure he's coached in a time before video refs


They're only used in televised games in SL even now, aren't they? Tbf, that may be all atomic has seen of SL.

Jukes hadn't been a head coach in the pro game, afaik, before last season and he got the job done. I think things being outside Sheens experience is an item of low concern.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: Hudgell after 5000 pass holders.

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 1:26 pm
Hessle rover User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jul 10, 2011 9:44 am
Posts: 1348
Location: Converting the west to the promised land
Announced on Twitter that the 5000 barrier has been broken. Well done to the fans and let's get back to where we belong. Roll on 2017.

Re: Hudgell after 5000 pass holders.

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 12:58 am
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2572
Well done..Hopefully no one has to touch their pockets come £650k time..
Image

Re: Hudgell after 5000 pass holders.

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:59 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5373
Location: east east hull
Got my pass tried to do it online wouldn't work so rang the number it said the shop was closed so rang another number finally got sorted they really need to sort out the online department and I decided not to take the discount in the end
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Hudgell after 5000 pass holders.

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:01 pm
R.B.A 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2004 9:02 pm
Posts: 3783
atomic wrote:
Well done..Hopefully no one has to touch their pockets come £650k time..



I think that Neil Hudgell and Rob Crossland are well aware that they may have to dip into their pockets during 2017. Fortunately for us they have the inclination and ability to do so.

The early signs are that things may not be as bad as we all feared. Membership sales are going to be up on 2016. Craven Park hosting events such as Oktoberfest, Paul Heaton concert and Pantomine is bringing in upwards of 300k apparently. Rovers have brought back the running of the bars and catering back "in house" which the Club tell us will give us more profit, though will mean more work. All of last seasons sponsors have stuck with the club and there are plenty of articles on our website of individual sponsors actually increasing their financial support.
Initially we will be running with a squad that is costing circa 600k less than 2016 so in the short term it looks like the sums add up.

The crunch is obviously going to come with walk up support on a weekly basis which is going to hinge heavily I would think on our on field performances/results.

I reckon we will be more than ok.
"Dream Big..Work Hard".................. Sarah Storey, Paralympic Legend.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Mild Rover, reliant robin, rover 2000, Rural Robin, Salty mouse and 92 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,495,2521,68675,6164,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  