atomic wrote: Well done..Hopefully no one has to touch their pockets come £650k time..

I think that Neil Hudgell and Rob Crossland are well aware that they may have to dip into their pockets during 2017. Fortunately for us they have the inclination and ability to do so.The early signs are that things may not be as bad as we all feared. Membership sales are going to be up on 2016. Craven Park hosting events such as Oktoberfest, Paul Heaton concert and Pantomine is bringing in upwards of 300k apparently. Rovers have brought back the running of the bars and catering back "in house" which the Club tell us will give us more profit, though will mean more work. All of last seasons sponsors have stuck with the club and there are plenty of articles on our website of individual sponsors actually increasing their financial support.Initially we will be running with a squad that is costing circa 600k less than 2016 so in the short term it looks like the sums add up.The crunch is obviously going to come with walk up support on a weekly basis which is going to hinge heavily I would think on our on field performances/results.I reckon we will be more than ok.