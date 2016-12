Jake the Peg wrote:

One of your issues next year will be a lack of competitive games for the first 23 rounds. Doesn't look likely you'll be challenged on a regular basis so won;t really prepare you well for the middle 8's



Also rumoured you have quinlan and shillington coming over so you will easily have the best team in the championship but look a bit short of experience in key positions for me. Having said that I think leigh, widnes and salford will al be poor next year so I still think you have a strong chance of being promoted