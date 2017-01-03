Tigerade wrote:
No need for that. Don't confuse us with our Polydactyly obsessed friends from over t' common. Your quite welcome on here.
Regarding Solomona - yes we do hold his registration and he has 2 years left to run on his contract with Cas Tigers. My bet is he will probably end up at Wigan along with Charnley in a couple of seasons time unless the RFL ban him from RL along with his agent who have both disgraced themselves IMO. A very poor way to treat both your employer and the fans.
Good luck to Leigh - hope to see plenty down t'lane for the season opener.
Thanks for the welcome and answer Tigerade. Bongser won't be in The Jungle on said day (alas), but he hopes that the match will be a (second) ding-dong-do (as some longer memoried BWFC fans say).
When Bongser was EVEN younger than his 50 odd years, he regularly was subjected to a TV advert for a (he thinks) Rowntrees range that included Jelly Tots, Dolly Tots .........Tiger Tots and one other Tots variety. There must have been a fourth as Bongser recalls a tag line to the theme of:
Four to choose from along the shelf,
Blah, blah, blah, blah, suit (ossia please) yourself.
Thought to ask a guy who recalls Tigerade, but anyone with a non-Googled answer would be a much more human answer.
Bongser wishes not to be in The Borg.
Happy New Year, everyone.
Yes, Pi!$had again.