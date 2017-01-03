Bent&Bongser wrote: Leigh lad in peace - as that seems to be the protocol for visitors to this board.

No need for that. Don't confuse us with our Polydactyly obsessed friends from over t' common. Your quite welcome on here.Regarding Solomona - yes we do hold his registration and he has 2 years left to run on his contract with Cas Tigers. My bet is he will probably end up at Wigan along with Charnley in a couple of seasons time unless the RFL ban him from RL along with his agent who have both disgraced themselves IMO. A very poor way to treat both your employer and the fans.Good luck to Leigh - hope to see plenty down t'lane for the season opener.