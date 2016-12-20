To Upandunder:
"I don't think we want that kind of pathetic assholery in our sport."
"this is Sale's and the RFU's barrel of monkeys to sort out,"
"they're gonna try bugger Sale up by preventing DS from playing"
What a strange view of the situation you have, upandunder.
You are suggesting that Cas and the RFL should just lie down and take it. No, Cas told Sale that Solomona's contract was not for sale. Sale went ahead regardless. To my mind it's akin to theft. It definitely isn't for Sale and the RFU to sort out.
Cas are rightfully due compensation, but it won't bring Solomona back to their team.
The player needs to be made an example of to stop others doing it. Banning him from pro RL is possibly the only meaningful sanction the sport has. It would be anything but "pathetic assholery".
As for Sale coach Steve Diamond's latest claim that Cas "fired" Solomona - it beggars belief. That man has no shame and neither does his club. But then Union had no shame for ostracising those who played League for 100 years, while secretly condoning "shamateurism".
There was a Greek saint called St Nicholas, who reportedly would give to the poor by leaving money in their shoes. I think Rugby Union should adopt St Nicholas as their patron saint.
