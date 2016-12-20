StaffsT1ger Stevo's Armpit

To Upandunder:



"I don't think we want that kind of pathetic assholery in our sport."

"this is Sale's and the RFU's barrel of monkeys to sort out,"

"they're gonna try bugger Sale up by preventing DS from playing"



What a strange view of the situation you have, upandunder.

You are suggesting that Cas and the RFL should just lie down and take it. No, Cas told Sale that Solomona's contract was not for sale. Sale went ahead regardless. To my mind it's akin to theft. It definitely isn't for Sale and the RFU to sort out.

Cas are rightfully due compensation, but it won't bring Solomona back to their team.

The player needs to be made an example of to stop others doing it. Banning him from pro RL is possibly the only meaningful sanction the sport has. It would be anything but "pathetic assholery".

As for Sale coach Steve Diamond's latest claim that Cas "fired" Solomona - it beggars belief. That man has no shame and neither does his club. But then Union had no shame for ostracising those who played League for 100 years, while secretly condoning "shamateurism".

There was a Greek saint called St Nicholas, who reportedly would give to the poor by leaving money in their shoes. I think Rugby Union should adopt St Nicholas as their patron saint. Upanunder Stevo's Armpit

StaffsT1ger wrote: To Upandunder:



Upanunder, Upandunder sounds like a right dingbat..



StaffsT1ger wrote: What a strange view of the situation you have, upandunder.



I dunno what you're reading but clearly, we pretty much agree on most points, besides the sport ban.

Banning a player from an entire sport because they don't want to play for a particular club anymore is not really an option imo.

This rubbish happens all the time, I'm not saying its ok to break a contract but is so common place that punishment is unenforceable.

I mean, what are the options, DS gets a ridiculous pay rise to play for another club, a Rugby career in either code can be over in one second, I couldn't blame DS for getting the money while he can, I want him playing RL but money talks, and that's the way it is.

The only difference between DS going to Sale and Stuart Fielden going to Wigan, or any player leaving their club while still under contract is that they left with their clubs consent, DS clearly didn't but by Cas not giving their consent, (out gunned financially I presume) they put themselves in a difficult situation.

But what are Cas gonna do, if DS refuses to play, (you can't force him), are they gonna leave him at home for 2 years wasting money and get nothing, ban him from the sport for which Cas will get nothing, or get some money for him while he's still saleable.

Its no skin off his nose if you ban him from RL anyway, he's got a nice little earner at Sale thankyouverymuch, it could bite him on the booty in the distant future but I absolutely guarantee he doesn't give a flying f about ifs buts and maybes in 3 years time, and neither would any other player looking to maximize their earning potential, its all a bit mercenary I know, but that's the World we live in.

No, the issue is not solved by banning players from sports, DS gets nothin, RL gets nothing, Cas gets nothin, the fans get nothin, that's a lot of nothin for the sake of a principle.

Dear Upandunder,



"the issue is not solved by banning players from sports, DS gets nothin, RL gets nothing, Cas gets nothin, the fans get nothin, that's a lot of nothin for the sake of a principle."



Sometimes it's the principle that matters. And this case is one of them. Smooth Stu

StaffsT1ger wrote: Dear Upandunder,



"the issue is not solved by banning players from sports, DS gets nothin, RL gets nothing, Cas gets nothin, the fans get nothin, that's a lot of nothin for the sake of a principle."



Sometimes it's the principle that matters. And this case is one of them.



Upandunder has a point: banning DS from RL changes nothing: he's gone and isn't coming back anyway. It's like a man running off with a supermodel to her big gated mansion and Bentley, and his ex wife tells him he can't go back to her or her council house.



Upandunder has a point: banning DS from RL changes nothing: he's gone and isn't coming back anyway. It's like a man running off with a supermodel to her big gated mansion and Bentley, and his ex wife tells him he can't go back to her or her council house.

I can see that DS wants to earn as much as he can in a short career, but the way it's been done stinks.



Tony Clubb: "This is a new exciting chapter of my life signing for Wigan and I couldn't be happier" 18/10/2013



