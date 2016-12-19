|
Change of sponsors maybe
Mac out!
Mon Dec 19, 2016 2:58 pm
Could stick with same design just different sponsor on it
Mon Dec 19, 2016 4:41 pm
mickyb1234 wrote:
Rob, quick question for you, do you have a 2016 broncos shirt?
Something tells me I'm going to wish I hadn't bothered !
Quick answer no, but I have a polo shirt and a T shirt from the 2016 range. Other family members have 'em though. The younger more athletic looking ones. - think I'm probably a bit past wearing a replica shirt. If they were available for next season then they'd most likely get one from St Nick.
Point I've been trying to make is that one, folk are a bit more loose with the purse strings around Christmas, that shirt could turn into a scarf , hat or hoody too - 'go on it's Christmas.!' So that £45 - £50 spend could end up as £60,£70 or more! And that two, every other sports team does an extra marketing push at Christmas, special new ranges etc. - West Ham even sent me a special Christmas tat catalogue, a 'tatalogue' if you will! If everyone else is doing it then they must be earning out of it? Right? So why don't London Broncos ? The club can't be making much money at the moment, what a couple of hundred ST's sold.
That's it, I've no more to say on the subject - I just reckon the club have missed out on the chance of an earner. Happy Christmas!
Mon Dec 19, 2016 4:58 pm
Tue Dec 20, 2016 7:13 pm
Lol
Hey Rob look at it this way then, as you suggested for some reason you think you are past wearing replica shirts the club have saved you the disappointment of getting a pressie you would not want!
Tue Dec 20, 2016 7:44 pm
Does GF still promote his 20 point plan on any RL sites, or has he melted away into the Tasman Sea??
Mac out!
Tue Dec 20, 2016 8:51 pm
The problem is, for a club our size, who would do us a "Sale or Return" supply deal?? MMmmm, see I think we'd 'prolly have to buy ALL the stock and then hope to sell ALL the said stock to make a profit.
Long live the Fulham-London Crusaders-Broncos Harley-Quids Broncos (again) RLFC!
Wed Dec 21, 2016 8:01 pm
Latest on kit.
New Swinton Lions Kits 2017 (TBA, but likely to be produced by Errea, launch event in January)
New Bradford Bulls 2017 Kits (TBA)
Toulouse Olympique XIII Kits (TBA)
Oldham RLFC (TBA but Roughyeds have confirmed that it will be made by Kappa)
New London Broncos Strips 2017 (TBA)
Wed Jan 04, 2017 6:38 pm
What will the guys be wearing Sat Mickey, Skins?
Mac out!
Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:14 pm
It may please the ladies.
