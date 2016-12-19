WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New team strip

Mon Dec 19, 2016 7:51 am
Change of sponsors maybe ;)
Mac out!

Mon Dec 19, 2016 2:58 pm
Could stick with same design just different sponsor on it

Mon Dec 19, 2016 4:41 pm
mickyb1234 wrote:
Rob, quick question for you, do you have a 2016 broncos shirt?


Something tells me I'm going to wish I hadn't bothered !


Quick answer no, but I have a polo shirt and a T shirt from the 2016 range. Other family members have 'em though. The younger more athletic looking ones. - think I'm probably a bit past wearing a replica shirt. If they were available for next season then they'd most likely get one from St Nick.

Point I've been trying to make is that one, folk are a bit more loose with the purse strings around Christmas, that shirt could turn into a scarf , hat or hoody too - 'go on it's Christmas.!' So that £45 - £50 spend could end up as £60,£70 or more! And that two, every other sports team does an extra marketing push at Christmas, special new ranges etc. - West Ham even sent me a special Christmas tat catalogue, a 'tatalogue' if you will! If everyone else is doing it then they must be earning out of it? Right? So why don't London Broncos ? The club can't be making much money at the moment, what a couple of hundred ST's sold.

That's it, I've no more to say on the subject - I just reckon the club have missed out on the chance of an earner. Happy Christmas!
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!

Mon Dec 19, 2016 4:58 pm
mickyb1234 wrote:
Rob, quick question for you, do you have a 2016 broncos shirt?



Something tells me I'm going to wish I hadn't bothered but I'm sat here waiting on a courier and so I've nowt better to do.

Quick answer, me personally no. The younger, more athletic looking members of the family yes. I have a polo and t shirt from the 2016 range. Size XL, in case you were wondering.

The point I've been trying to make is that at this time of year people are a bit looser than usual with the purse strings - that £50 shirt could also become a £10 for a hat, or a scarf or something else couldn't it? 'Go on it's Christmas'! If every other sports team does a promotion in the run up to Christmas (you can see all the nice - and some not so nice new shirts for 2017 on the VT ) why doesn't London? For heavens sake I even received a special catalogue of Christmas tat, a 'tatalogue' if you will from West Ham! Presumably other RL clubs get themselves set for Christmas because they get in a nice bit of wedge from the punters before the first ball has even been kicked!
Surely it's not as if the club couldn't do with the money is it? Couple of hundred STs sold, and probably a lot of them the Bronze £99 type ( guilty as charged, wasn't going to bother but what's a hundred quid ?). Not going to go very far is it?

Anyway, that's it, I'm saying no more - I'm not going to turn into GF, no matter how hard you try! :lol:

Happy Christmas!
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!

Tue Dec 20, 2016 7:13 pm
Lol
Hey Rob look at it this way then, as you suggested for some reason you think you are past wearing replica shirts the club have saved you the disappointment of getting a pressie you would not want!

Tue Dec 20, 2016 7:44 pm
Does GF still promote his 20 point plan on any RL sites, or has he melted away into the Tasman Sea??
Mac out!

Tue Dec 20, 2016 8:51 pm
The problem is, for a club our size, who would do us a "Sale or Return" supply deal?? MMmmm, see I think we'd 'prolly have to buy ALL the stock and then hope to sell ALL the said stock to make a profit.
Long live the Fulham-London Crusaders-Broncos Harley-Quids Broncos (again) RLFC!

Wed Dec 21, 2016 8:01 pm
Latest on kit.

New Swinton Lions Kits 2017 (TBA, but likely to be produced by Errea, launch event in January)

New Bradford Bulls 2017 Kits (TBA)

Toulouse Olympique XIII Kits (TBA)

Oldham RLFC (TBA but Roughyeds have confirmed that it will be made by Kappa)

New London Broncos Strips 2017 (TBA)

Wed Jan 04, 2017 6:38 pm
What will the guys be wearing Sat Mickey, Skins?
Mac out!

Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:14 pm
It may please the ladies.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  