(Website)

Post a reply



1 , 2 , 3 , 4 40 posts • Page 4 of 4

wire-quin

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm

Posts: 5005

Location: Looking for a coach that can coach

Change of sponsors maybe Mac out! mickyb1234 Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm

Posts: 3609

Could stick with same design just different sponsor on it Rob from Erith

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm

Posts: 2222

Location: Deepest Erith

mickyb1234 wrote: Rob, quick question for you, do you have a 2016 broncos shirt?



Something tells me I'm going to wish I hadn't bothered !





Quick answer no, but I have a polo shirt and a T shirt from the 2016 range. Other family members have 'em though. The younger more athletic looking ones. - think I'm probably a bit past wearing a replica shirt. If they were available for next season then they'd most likely get one from St Nick.



Point I've been trying to make is that one, folk are a bit more loose with the purse strings around Christmas, that shirt could turn into a scarf , hat or hoody too - 'go on it's Christmas.!' So that £45 - £50 spend could end up as £60,£70 or more! And that two, every other sports team does an extra marketing push at Christmas, special new ranges etc. - West Ham even sent me a special Christmas tat catalogue, a 'tatalogue' if you will! If everyone else is doing it then they must be earning out of it? Right? So why don't London Broncos ? The club can't be making much money at the moment, what a couple of hundred ST's sold.



That's it, I've no more to say on the subject - I just reckon the club have missed out on the chance of an earner. Happy Christmas! Something tells me I'm going to wish I hadn't bothered !Quick answer no, but I have a polo shirt and a T shirt from the 2016 range. Other family members have 'em though. The younger more athletic looking ones. - think I'm probably a bit past wearing a replica shirt. If they were available for next season then they'd most likely get one from St Nick.Point I've been trying to make is that one, folk are a bit more loose with the purse strings around Christmas, that shirt could turn into a scarf , hat or hoody too - 'go on it's Christmas.!' So that £45 - £50 spend could end up as £60,£70 or more! And that two, every other sports team does an extra marketing push at Christmas, special new ranges etc. - West Ham even sent me a special Christmas tat catalogue, a 'tatalogue' if you will! If everyone else is doing it then they must be earning out of it? Right? So why don't London Broncos ? The club can't be making much money at the moment, what a couple of hundred ST's sold.That's it, I've no more to say on the subject - I just reckon the club have missed out on the chance of an earner. Happy Christmas! Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!



Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s! Rob from Erith

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm

Posts: 2222

Location: Deepest Erith

mickyb1234 wrote: Rob, quick question for you, do you have a 2016 broncos shirt?





Something tells me I'm going to wish I hadn't bothered but I'm sat here waiting on a courier and so I've nowt better to do.



Quick answer, me personally no. The younger, more athletic looking members of the family yes. I have a polo and t shirt from the 2016 range. Size XL, in case you were wondering.



The point I've been trying to make is that at this time of year people are a bit looser than usual with the purse strings - that £50 shirt could also become a £10 for a hat, or a scarf or something else couldn't it? 'Go on it's Christmas'! If every other sports team does a promotion in the run up to Christmas (you can see all the nice - and some not so nice new shirts for 2017 on the VT ) why doesn't London? For heavens sake I even received a special catalogue of Christmas tat, a 'tatalogue' if you will from West Ham! Presumably other RL clubs get themselves set for Christmas because they get in a nice bit of wedge from the punters before the first ball has even been kicked!

Surely it's not as if the club couldn't do with the money is it? Couple of hundred STs sold, and probably a lot of them the Bronze £99 type ( guilty as charged, wasn't going to bother but what's a hundred quid ?). Not going to go very far is it?



Anyway, that's it, I'm saying no more - I'm not going to turn into GF, no matter how hard you try!



Happy Christmas! Something tells me I'm going to wish I hadn't bothered but I'm sat here waiting on a courier and so I've nowt better to do.Quick answer, me personally no. The younger, more athletic looking members of the family yes. I have a polo and t shirt from the 2016 range. Size XL, in case you were wondering.The point I've been trying to make is that at this time of year people are a bit looser than usual with the purse strings - that £50 shirt could also become a £10 for a hat, or a scarf or something else couldn't it? 'Go on it's Christmas'! If every other sports team does a promotion in the run up to Christmas (you can see all the nice - and some not so nice new shirts for 2017 on the VT ) why doesn't London? For heavens sake I even received a special catalogue of Christmas tat, a 'tatalogue' if you will from West Ham! Presumably other RL clubs get themselves set for Christmas because they get in a nice bit of wedge from the punters before the first ball has even been kicked!Surely it's not as if the club couldn't do with the money is it? Couple of hundred STs sold, and probably a lot of them the Bronze £99 type ( guilty as charged, wasn't going to bother but what's a hundred quid ?). Not going to go very far is it?Anyway, that's it, I'm saying no more - I'm not going to turn into GF, no matter how hard you try!Happy Christmas! Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!



Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s! mickyb1234 Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm

Posts: 3609

Lol

Hey Rob look at it this way then, as you suggested for some reason you think you are past wearing replica shirts the club have saved you the disappointment of getting a pressie you would not want! wire-quin

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm

Posts: 5005

Location: Looking for a coach that can coach

Does GF still promote his 20 point plan on any RL sites, or has he melted away into the Tasman Sea?? Mac out! CrusaderPete

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sun Feb 19, 2006 7:52 pm

Posts: 850

Location: London & Derby



YIM Sun Feb 19, 2006 7:52 pm850London & Derby The problem is, for a club our size, who would do us a "Sale or Return" supply deal?? MMmmm, see I think we'd 'prolly have to buy ALL the stock and then hope to sell ALL the said stock to make a profit. Long live the Fulham-London Crusaders-Broncos Harley-Quids Broncos (again) RLFC! mickyb1234 Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm

Posts: 3609

Latest on kit.



New Swinton Lions Kits 2017 (TBA, but likely to be produced by Errea, launch event in January)



New Bradford Bulls 2017 Kits (TBA)



Toulouse Olympique XIII Kits (TBA)



Oldham RLFC (TBA but Roughyeds have confirmed that it will be made by Kappa)



New London Broncos Strips 2017 (TBA) wire-quin

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm

Posts: 5005

Location: Looking for a coach that can coach

What will the guys be wearing Sat Mickey, Skins? Mac out! mickyb1234 Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm

Posts: 3609

It may please the ladies. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Elite Skolar, kingsting, mickyb1234, wire-quin and 72 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 40 posts • Page 4 of 4 Return to London Broncos Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Off Topic Music Technology & Science TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,497,880 2,264 75,629 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY



























