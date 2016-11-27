|
Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2617
|
From the Bulls site Link
BRADFORD Bulls scholar Reagan Tolson is currently recovering from a serious car incident.
The young stand-off was knocked down by a car in Drighlington on Friday evening and is currently recovering in hospital.
Tolson joined the Bulls’ scholarship ahead of the new season and everyone at the club would like to send their thoughts to him, his family and friends during this difficult time, and wish him a speedy recovery.
|
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes
|
Sun Nov 27, 2016 10:17 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4235
|
|
|
Sun Nov 27, 2016 10:33 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1976
Location: No longer Bradford
|
2 hours ago, his brother tweeted "My brother is a fighter and the most important fight he has ever faced, the fight for his life - he has won!", so looks like he's going to be ok. Good news as the fact he's a Bulls Scholar is largely irrelevant to the fact a young man was badly hurt. Here's hoping that means he'll make a full recovery.
|
|
Sun Nov 27, 2016 11:17 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 7975
Location: Odsal Stadium
|
Fingers crossed for him. Hope he makes a full and speedy recovery.
|
|
Mon Nov 28, 2016 12:25 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9030
Location: Bradbados
|
Absolutely, all the best to Reagan, get well soon mate.
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
|
Thu Dec 01, 2016 1:25 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2287
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
|
|
Veni, Vidi, Spurius brutus detruncavi
I came, I saw, I tore the thick b4st4rds limb from limb
Bradford Bulls - the polished turds of SL since 2012
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 1:15 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25928
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 1:40 pm
|
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1543
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
|
Good lad. Not easy walking again after having been bed-ridden for months.
|
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: beefy1, Bendybulls, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, Creedy Bull, drdnght, Fr13daY, Grimmy, HamsterChops, hawk-eye, HiramC, josefw, jus@casvegas, Kevin Turvey, Nothus, PAC, ridlerbull, roofaldo2, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, SLPTom, Smew, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, The Doctor, thepimp007, Toga, vbfg and 413 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|