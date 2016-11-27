WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Get Well soon Reagan Tolson

Get Well soon Reagan Tolson

Post Sun Nov 27, 2016 4:33 pm
roofaldo2





From the Bulls site Link

BRADFORD Bulls scholar Reagan Tolson is currently recovering from a serious car incident.

The young stand-off was knocked down by a car in Drighlington on Friday evening and is currently recovering in hospital.

Tolson joined the Bulls’ scholarship ahead of the new season and everyone at the club would like to send their thoughts to him, his family and friends during this difficult time, and wish him a speedy recovery.


Re: Get Well soon Reagan Tolson

Post Sun Nov 27, 2016 10:17 pm
Bull Mania





Keep fighting young lad!

Re: Get Well soon Reagan Tolson

Post Sun Nov 27, 2016 10:33 pm
HamsterChops






2 hours ago, his brother tweeted "My brother is a fighter and the most important fight he has ever faced, the fight for his life - he has won!", so looks like he's going to be ok. Good news as the fact he's a Bulls Scholar is largely irrelevant to the fact a young man was badly hurt. Here's hoping that means he'll make a full recovery.

Re: Get Well soon Reagan Tolson

Post Sun Nov 27, 2016 11:17 pm
Bully_Boxer






Fingers crossed for him. Hope he makes a full and speedy recovery.

Re: Get Well soon Reagan Tolson

Post Mon Nov 28, 2016 12:25 pm
Bulliac






Absolutely, all the best to Reagan, get well soon mate.



Re: Get Well soon Reagan Tolson

Post Thu Dec 01, 2016 1:25 pm
broadybull87






Sounds like he's on the mend and could be back training in summer.

Huge list of injuries to overcome

http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/miracle-teenage-bradford-bulls-rugby-9371982





Re: Get Well soon Reagan Tolson

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 1:15 pm
Bullseye






https://twitter.com/CallumTolson/status ... 2102681600


Re: Get Well soon Reagan Tolson

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 1:40 pm
ridlerbull






Good lad. Not easy walking again after having been bed-ridden for months.


Users browsing this forum: beefy1, Bendybulls, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, Creedy Bull, drdnght, Fr13daY, Grimmy, HamsterChops, hawk-eye, HiramC, josefw, jus@casvegas, Kevin Turvey, Nothus, PAC, ridlerbull, roofaldo2, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, SLPTom, Smew, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, The Doctor, thepimp007, Toga, vbfg and 413 guests

