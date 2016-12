They have a few decent outside backs: I'd rate Wade and Jack Nowell (who I'd always thought would make a good league player; quick, tough, gets involved, and has a bit of a rugby brain too). But the general standard of back play is still well below even the current reduced standard of SL. They are all union fans around where I live, of course, and a fella in my local is always banging on about Rokoduguni. But he looks unremarkable to me; I wouldn't see him shining in SL. And as Fijian (not English!) wingers go, of course, he's not in the same universe as the likes of Korobeite or Uate.