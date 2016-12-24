Pieman

Free-scoring winger











Lebron James wrote: I've always been a rugby league fan first and foremost but I am also a rugby fan secondary. Speak to any rugby fan and they have nothing but praise for rugby league. Speak to your average rugby league fan about rugby and they have absolute distain for the game for absolutely no reason other than Chris Ashton signed for rugby, completely forgetting what happened in the 80s. The best of it is rugby overall, Has surpassed rugby league on the pitch and not just off it. I find it hard to stay awake watching league but there were lots of exciting rugby games last season all over the world. Even the SA club comp surpasses super league skill wise



Regards

King James



absolute bollox union will never surpass on the pitch, league fans dont watch union because the ball in is play 55% of the time in general and they say league is too stop start. There is too much kicking and too much emphasis on set plays so they lose an awful lot of basic skills. They find it hard to run and pass at the same time, thats not a dig but a fact. I played both and couldnt believe how easy union is due to me able to play with a basic skill set.

Pieman









Lebron James wrote: The fact you are getting so wound up about one player who has half ONE decent season shows how far rugby league has fallen behind rugby. Rugby could lose 10 wingers who at better than solomona and not bat an eye lid



Regards



King james



they dont have 10
ian.birchall





It isn't rugby anymore than it is the Rugby World Cup. It is rugby union which is a kicking not a handling game.
post









Pieman wrote: absolute bollox union will never surpass on the pitch, league fans dont watch union because the ball in is play 55% of the time in general and they say league is too stop start. There is too much kicking and too much emphasis on set plays so they lose an awful lot of basic skills. They find it hard to run and pass at the same time, thats not a dig but a fact. I played both and couldnt believe how easy union is due to me able to play with a basic skill set.



A good example of this is George North, awesome RU winger by the way. I watched him attempt to draw the last defender and pass to his team mate and it was like watching someone who'd never played rugby doing it, it was embarrassing, it came off though but it was ugly rugby.



The same can be said with most RU players other than scrum halves, fly halves and centres, everyone else has appaling passing skills whereas from 1-13 on an RL field they're all decent ball handlers.



On another note I've been a fierce critic of what I used to call Rugby Yawnion but I'd say internationally is is better to watch than any SL game other than Wigan, that's because I'm biased. It has come on leaps and bounds due to RL becoming too sterile. They stopped hooking at scrums and PTBs, too many subs, all teams run the same attacking plays, stand to far back so that the attacking line isn't deep anymore.



I was talking to a mate the other week just before Eng v Aus and I said I would rather watch any GB v Aus match from the 80s or 90s, even early 2000s than the forth coming game because it has got so sterile and robotic.



How many rule changes have football, rugby union, boxing, cricket, tennis etc had over the last 50 years? Now compare that to RL and we look like a laughing stock who don't know what we're doing. The super 8s confuse me and I've followed RL all my life.



What we need is someone like Eddie Hearn to get involved with RL, he's worked wonders with boxing just like his dad did and he's making the big fights which Frank Warren would have held back on for years.



If you always do what you've always done, you'll always get what you've always had. Time to get rid of Nigel and the rest of the mob and get someone in like Eddie Hearn.
dr_feelgood









I would argue that RU has always had the upper hand financially, it's just that now the players are benefitting from the cash generated by the game rather than the bunch of old farts at Twickers.



I remember going to Twickers for the cross code challenge with Bath and wondered how an amateur game could afford such a nice stadium in such an expensive area of London.
tank123







dr_feelgood wrote: I would argue that RU has always had the upper hand financially, it's just that now the players are benefitting from the cash generated by the game rather than the bunch of old farts at Twickers.



I remember going to Twickers for the cross code challenge with Bath and wondered how an amateur game could afford such a nice stadium in such an expensive area of London.



Should have seen the old arms Park inside during the 80's. It was like a palace for the time start of the art equipment boardrooms etc.



As you say union has had the money but now its going to the players instead of committee men who line their friends pockets rather than the players.
moto748







Agree about George North, the lionising of him by the union commentators is a mystery to me; he's a biggish lad who runs hard, but certainly doesn't look anything special.
Levrier







moto748 wrote: Agree about George North, the lionising of him by the union commentators is a mystery to me; he's a biggish lad who runs hard, but certainly doesn't look anything special.

