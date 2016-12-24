Lebron James wrote: I've always been a rugby league fan first and foremost but I am also a rugby fan secondary. Speak to any rugby fan and they have nothing but praise for rugby league. Speak to your average rugby league fan about rugby and they have absolute distain for the game for absolutely no reason other than Chris Ashton signed for rugby, completely forgetting what happened in the 80s. The best of it is rugby overall, Has surpassed rugby league on the pitch and not just off it. I find it hard to stay awake watching league but there were lots of exciting rugby games last season all over the world. Even the SA club comp surpasses super league skill wise



Regards

King James

absolute bollox union will never surpass on the pitch, league fans dont watch union because the ball in is play 55% of the time in general and they say league is too stop start. There is too much kicking and too much emphasis on set plays so they lose an awful lot of basic skills. They find it hard to run and pass at the same time, thats not a dig but a fact. I played both and couldnt believe how easy union is due to me able to play with a basic skill set.