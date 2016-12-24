WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Solomona

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Solomona

 
Post a reply

Re: Solomona

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 1:10 am
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 601
moto748 wrote:
It must have improved since I was last in South Africa, where there seemed to be little else on TV.


Sport of any kind is always subjective. What you can't deny is that rugby league has been held back by the salary cap which currently stands at about 10,000 negative Rpi. Wigan did more for RL in the late 80s and early 90s than anyone and then the salary cap came in and rewarded mediocrity. Since the. Rugby has just left rugby league for dead

Regards

King James

Re: Solomona

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 10:03 am
exiled Warrior User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:46 am
Posts: 1157
Location: exiled in Manchester
We can argue the toss over RU v RL all day and get nowhere, the truth is

1. RL is a small game and always will be in this country, it is played in a very small, northern geographical area and is not played in any of the major conurbations or richer areas unlike RU.

2. RL is, in money terms, way, way behind the times in this country compared to RU and also in terms of perceived prestige (to the general public and TV).

3. RL is (and sadly for a long time) has been governed by people with no vision, no ambition and no long term plan. And is held back constantly by those who see surviving as the limit of their ambition.

Until and unless the impossible of all three of the above changing then Rl will always be nothing more than minority sport - despite all of it's fans trying to think otherwise.

As to the Solomona case - sadly I suspect that Cas will come out of it with little to show. Contracts seem to be worth very little these days anywhere.

Re: Solomona

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 3:05 pm
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2522
Location: wigan...where else!!
Lebron James wrote:
Sport of any kind is always subjective. What you can't deny is that rugby league has been held back by the salary cap which currently stands at about 10,000 negative Rpi. Wigan did more for RL in the late 80s and early 90s than anyone and then the salary cap came in and rewarded mediocrity. Since the. Rugby has just left rugby league for dead

Regards

King James

They are both "rugby" one is league and the other union. I can't remember either code having copyright to the name "rugby"
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there

Re: Solomona

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 3:10 pm
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2522
Location: wigan...where else!!
Lebron James wrote:
I've always been a rugby league fan first and foremost but I am also a rugby fan secondary. Speak to any rugby fan and they have nothing but praise for rugby league. Speak to your average rugby league fan about rugby and they have absolute distain for the game for absolutely no reason other than Chris Ashton signed for rugby, completely forgetting what happened in the 80s. The best of it is rugby overall, Has surpassed rugby league on the pitch and not just off it. I find it hard to stay awake watching league but there were lots of exciting rugby games last season all over the world. Even the SA club comp surpasses super league skill wise

Regards
King James

I'm studying hard to find where union has surpassed league on the pitch? I still see union as dull now as it was 30yrs ago, the idea in either code is to score tries but this doesn't seemed to have cottoned on in union.
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there

Re: Solomona

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 4:20 pm
Wigg'n Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 4986
Arguably RL in this country was better to watch 30 years ago.

Re: Solomona

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 4:42 pm
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2522
Location: wigan...where else!!
Wigg'n wrote:
Arguably RL in this country was better to watch 30 years ago.

Sadly I have to agree
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there

Re: Solomona

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 4:50 pm
moto748 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2140
Wigg'n wrote:
Arguably RL in this country was better to watch 30 years ago.


The old games on Wigan TV are bringing that home to me. But I suppose it's partly the tactics, and partly the players avaialble too. There just aren't players of the quality of Edwards, Gregory, Hanley, Sculthorpe etc in SL these days, more's the pity.

On union, I haven't bothered looking up stats, but it seems to me (based on watching internationals and TV highlights of club matches during our close season) that there is a bit more try-scoring than their used to be. Precision of handling skills in general attacking play, although improved, still looks some way below even SL's reduced standard now.

Re: Solomona

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 9:22 pm
jaws1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 10:40 pm
Posts: 554
moto748 wrote:
The old games on Wigan TV are bringing that home to me. But I suppose it's partly the tactics, and partly the players avaialble too. There just aren't players of the quality of Edwards, Gregory, Hanley, Sculthorpe etc in SL these days, more's the pity.

On union, I haven't bothered looking up stats, but it seems to me (based on watching internationals and TV highlights of club matches during our close season) that there is a bit more try-scoring than their used to be. Precision of handling skills in general attacking play, although improved, still looks some way below even SL's reduced standard now.


RU has improved with all the influx of RL coaches in their game since they went pro.

Re: Solomona

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 9:49 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 601
Cruncher wrote:
This dewy-eyed Rugby Union love-in is all very touching, but the reality is that RU's colossal spending-power - which has nothing whatever to do with homely little Welsh villages where they once hacked 'stand-off-halves' out of the coal - could destroy us in short order if Sale win this power struggle and Solomona is allowed to 'retire' from RL without his new RU paymasters having to pay a transfer fee.

I think we RL fans - and those among us who profess to be RL fans - should perhaps be a little more worried than we are.


The fact you are getting so wound up about one player who has half ONE decent season shows how far rugby league has fallen behind rugby. Rugby could lose 10 wingers who at better than solomona and not bat an eye lid

Regards

King james

Re: Solomona

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 9:58 pm
Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13367
Lebron James wrote:
The fact you are getting so wound up about one player who has half ONE decent season shows how far rugby league has fallen behind rugby. Rugby could lose 10 wingers who at better than solomona and not bat an eye lid

Regards

King james


Keep drinking.

In another 24 hours you might feel motivated to give me a 3rd response to my post.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Cherry_Warrior, Cruncher, GUBRATS, Paddyfc, tank123 and 130 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,493,1851,39475,6094,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  