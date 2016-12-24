|
moto748 wrote:
It must have improved since I was last in South Africa, where there seemed to be little else on TV.
Sport of any kind is always subjective. What you can't deny is that rugby league has been held back by the salary cap which currently stands at about 10,000 negative Rpi. Wigan did more for RL in the late 80s and early 90s than anyone and then the salary cap came in and rewarded mediocrity. Since the. Rugby has just left rugby league for dead
Sat Dec 24, 2016 10:03 am
We can argue the toss over RU v RL all day and get nowhere, the truth is
1. RL is a small game and always will be in this country, it is played in a very small, northern geographical area and is not played in any of the major conurbations or richer areas unlike RU.
2. RL is, in money terms, way, way behind the times in this country compared to RU and also in terms of perceived prestige (to the general public and TV).
3. RL is (and sadly for a long time) has been governed by people with no vision, no ambition and no long term plan. And is held back constantly by those who see surviving as the limit of their ambition.
Until and unless the impossible of all three of the above changing then Rl will always be nothing more than minority sport - despite all of it's fans trying to think otherwise.
As to the Solomona case - sadly I suspect that Cas will come out of it with little to show. Contracts seem to be worth very little these days anywhere.
Sat Dec 24, 2016 3:05 pm
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
They are both "rugby" one is league and the other union. I can't remember either code having copyright to the name "rugby"
Sat Dec 24, 2016 3:10 pm
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
I'm studying hard to find where union has surpassed league on the pitch? I still see union as dull now as it was 30yrs ago, the idea in either code is to score tries but this doesn't seemed to have cottoned on in union.
Sat Dec 24, 2016 4:20 pm
Arguably RL in this country was better to watch 30 years ago.
Sat Dec 24, 2016 4:42 pm
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Sadly I have to agree
Sat Dec 24, 2016 4:50 pm
The old games on Wigan TV are bringing that home to me. But I suppose it's partly the tactics, and partly the players avaialble too. There just aren't players of the quality of Edwards, Gregory, Hanley, Sculthorpe etc in SL these days, more's the pity.
On union, I haven't bothered looking up stats, but it seems to me (based on watching internationals and TV highlights of club matches during our close season) that there is a bit more try-scoring than their used to be. Precision of handling skills in general attacking play, although improved, still looks some way below even SL's reduced standard now.
Sat Dec 24, 2016 9:22 pm
RU has improved with all the influx of RL coaches in their game since they went pro.
Sat Dec 24, 2016 9:49 pm
Cruncher wrote:
This dewy-eyed Rugby Union love-in is all very touching, but the reality is that RU's colossal spending-power - which has nothing whatever to do with homely little Welsh villages where they once hacked 'stand-off-halves' out of the coal - could destroy us in short order if Sale win this power struggle and Solomona is allowed to 'retire' from RL without his new RU paymasters having to pay a transfer fee.
I think we RL fans - and those among us who profess to be RL fans - should perhaps be a little more worried than we are.
The fact you are getting so wound up about one player who has half ONE decent season shows how far rugby league has fallen behind rugby. Rugby could lose 10 wingers who at better than solomona and not bat an eye lid
Sat Dec 24, 2016 9:58 pm
Regards
King james
Keep drinking.
In another 24 hours you might feel motivated to give me a 3rd response to my post.
