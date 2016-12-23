Dai Jones Strong-running second rower



Joined: Tue Nov 18, 2003 4:13 pm

Posts: 254



Good to see reasoned, eloquent argument returning to the forum guys well done. Everyone is frustrated about the decline of Rugby League in this country but slagging off Rugby Union in angry Twitter troll style just makes us look parochial and jealous. As someone with Welsh heritage, can I point out that becoming frustrated when our best players join the other code for financial reasons is what happened in reverse for 100 years? The one way traffic had huge implications for the health of Welsh Rugby Union and painful though it may be, it is nevertheless a little ironic that we are not enjoying the boot being on the other foot Paul Youane Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Aug 31, 2003 7:52 pm

Posts: 7283

Dai Jones wrote: Good to see reasoned, eloquent argument returning to the forum guys well done. Everyone is frustrated about the decline of Rugby League in this country but slagging off Rugby Union in angry Twitter troll style just makes us look parochial and jealous. As someone with Welsh heritage, can I point out that becoming frustrated when our best players join the other code for financial reasons is what happened in reverse for 100 years? The one way traffic had huge implications for the health of Welsh Rugby Union and painful though it may be, it is nevertheless a little ironic that we are not enjoying the boot being on the other foot



How many converts from Welsh rugby union breached a contract to sign for a rugby league team? How many converts from Welsh rugby union breached a contract to sign for a rugby league team? CyberPieMan

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Aug 22, 2011 4:35 pm

Posts: 838

Paul Youane wrote: How many converts from Welsh rugby union breached a contract to sign for a rugby league team? to break.

Next. None. When all that was going on, Union was (supposed to be) an amateur game, so there were no contractsbreak.Next. Everything is Awesome tank123 Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sun Sep 02, 2007 8:31 pm

Posts: 1630

Paul Youane wrote: How many converts from Welsh rugby union breached a contract to sign for a rugby league team?



None players were not getting paid to play officially. Players were allowed to move freely but uhhhhhhmmm things did go on. But not one union player had a professional contract back then. None players were not getting paid to play officially. Players were allowed to move freely but uhhhhhhmmm things did go on. But not one union player had a professional contract back then. Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am

Posts: 13366

This dewy-eyed Rugby Union love-in is all very touching, but the reality is that RU's colossal spending-power - which has nothing whatever to do with homely little Welsh villages where they once hacked 'stand-off-halves' out of the coal - could destroy us in short order if Sale win this power struggle and Solomona is allowed to 'retire' from RL without his new RU paymasters having to pay a transfer fee.



I think we RL fans - and those among us who profess to be RL fans - should perhaps be a little more worried than we are. Pie n Mash Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Apr 29, 2016 5:22 pm

Posts: 1

Not sure why we need to be worried. Maybe I'm missing something?



Worst case scenario Solomona has nothing in his contract stopping him from retiring and joining sale ru. Fair enough cas get shafted in this one.



All new rugby league contracts have a clause stopping this from happening again. Existing RL players contracts have an addendum added also.



It's not suddenly a flood gate oppened. We get burned, learn our lesson and put measures in place to stop it occurring again. Just my thoughts. Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am

Posts: 13366

Pie n Mash wrote: Not sure why we need to be worried. Maybe I'm missing something?



Worst case scenario Solomona has nothing in his contract stopping him from retiring and joining sale ru. Fair enough cas get shafted in this one.



All new rugby league contracts have a clause stopping this from happening again. Existing RL players contracts have an addendum added also.



It's not suddenly a flood gate oppened. We get burned, learn our lesson and put measures in place to stop it occurring again. Just my thoughts.



Remember that players have to sign contracts in the first place.



You could insist on some kind of clause that they cannot retire whilst under contract until it is medically proven that they cannot play competitive sport again, but how many would agree to that - especially when they've got agents like Andy Clark, whose sole purpose it seems is to steer all his best players ultimately to the big bucks of RU?



In addition, quite a few of our top players are already serving contracts that will NOT have any such clause in them, so they could get snaffled first.



Personally, I'd rather the court just ruled that contracts need to be respected. In the real world, you'd expect nothing else - but British RL never seems to enjoy any of the perks of the real world. Remember that players have to sign contracts in the first place.You could insist on some kind of clause that they cannot retire whilst under contract until it is medically proven that they cannot play competitive sport again, but how many would agree to that - especially when they've got agents like Andy Clark, whose sole purpose it seems is to steer all his best players ultimately to the big bucks of RU?In addition, quite a few of our top players are already serving contracts that will NOT have any such clause in them, so they could get snaffled first.Personally, I'd rather the court just ruled that contracts need to be respected. In the real world, you'd expect nothing else - but British RL never seems to enjoy any of the perks of the real world. Lebron James Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm

Posts: 597

Cruncher wrote: This dewy-eyed Rugby Union love-in is all very touching, but the reality is that RU's colossal spending-power - which has nothing whatever to do with homely little Welsh villages where they once hacked 'stand-off-halves' out of the coal - could destroy us in short order if Sale win this power struggle and Solomona is allowed to 'retire' from RL without his new RU paymasters having to pay a transfer fee.



I think we RL fans - and those among us who profess to be RL fans - should perhaps be a little more worried than we are.



I've always been a rugby league fan first and foremost but I am also a rugby fan secondary. Speak to any rugby fan and they have nothing but praise for rugby league. Speak to your average rugby league fan about rugby and they have absolute distain for the game for absolutely no reason other than Chris Ashton signed for rugby, completely forgetting what happened in the 80s. The best of it is rugby overall, Has surpassed rugby league on the pitch and not just off it. I find it hard to stay awake watching league but there were lots of exciting rugby games last season all over the world. Even the SA club comp surpasses super league skill wise



Regards

King James I've always been a rugby league fan first and foremost but I am also a rugby fan secondary. Speak to any rugby fan and they have nothing but praise for rugby league. Speak to your average rugby league fan about rugby and they have absolute distain for the game for absolutely no reason other than Chris Ashton signed for rugby, completely forgetting what happened in the 80s. The best of it is rugby overall, Has surpassed rugby league on the pitch and not just off it. I find it hard to stay awake watching league but there were lots of exciting rugby games last season all over the world. Even the SA club comp surpasses super league skill wiseRegardsKing James moto748 Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm

Posts: 2138

It must have improved since I was last in South Africa, where there seemed to be little else on TV. PreviousNext Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Cruncher, the wrestler and 149 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 1 ... 15 182 posts • Page 18 of 19 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Off Topic Music Technology & Science TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,493,080 1,593 75,601 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 OLDHAM v SHEFFIELD 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 SWINTON v LONDON 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HULL KR v BRADFORD 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 ROCHDALE v DEWSBURY 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV



























