Re: Solomona

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 9:31 am
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 597
SO they are both scum sports. Thanks for clearing that up

Regards

King James

Re: Solomona

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 11:49 am
Dai Jones
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Nov 18, 2003 4:13 pm
Posts: 254
Good to see reasoned, eloquent argument returning to the forum guys well done. Everyone is frustrated about the decline of Rugby League in this country but slagging off Rugby Union in angry Twitter troll style just makes us look parochial and jealous. As someone with Welsh heritage, can I point out that becoming frustrated when our best players join the other code for financial reasons is what happened in reverse for 100 years? The one way traffic had huge implications for the health of Welsh Rugby Union and painful though it may be, it is nevertheless a little ironic that we are not enjoying the boot being on the other foot

Re: Solomona

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 2:00 pm
Paul Youane
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Aug 31, 2003 7:52 pm
Posts: 7283
Dai Jones wrote:
Good to see reasoned, eloquent argument returning to the forum guys well done. Everyone is frustrated about the decline of Rugby League in this country but slagging off Rugby Union in angry Twitter troll style just makes us look parochial and jealous. As someone with Welsh heritage, can I point out that becoming frustrated when our best players join the other code for financial reasons is what happened in reverse for 100 years? The one way traffic had huge implications for the health of Welsh Rugby Union and painful though it may be, it is nevertheless a little ironic that we are not enjoying the boot being on the other foot


How many converts from Welsh rugby union breached a contract to sign for a rugby league team?

Re: Solomona

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 5:18 pm
CyberPieMan
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Aug 22, 2011 4:35 pm
Posts: 838
Paul Youane wrote:
How many converts from Welsh rugby union breached a contract to sign for a rugby league team?
None. When all that was going on, Union was (supposed to be) an amateur game, so there were no contracts to break.
Next.
Everything is Awesome

Re: Solomona

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 7:57 pm
tank123
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Sep 02, 2007 8:31 pm
Posts: 1630
Paul Youane wrote:
How many converts from Welsh rugby union breached a contract to sign for a rugby league team?


None players were not getting paid to play officially. Players were allowed to move freely but uhhhhhhmmm things did go on. But not one union player had a professional contract back then.

Re: Solomona

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 9:40 pm
Cruncher
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13366
This dewy-eyed Rugby Union love-in is all very touching, but the reality is that RU's colossal spending-power - which has nothing whatever to do with homely little Welsh villages where they once hacked 'stand-off-halves' out of the coal - could destroy us in short order if Sale win this power struggle and Solomona is allowed to 'retire' from RL without his new RU paymasters having to pay a transfer fee.

I think we RL fans - and those among us who profess to be RL fans - should perhaps be a little more worried than we are.

Re: Solomona

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 10:14 pm
Pie n Mash

Joined: Fri Apr 29, 2016 5:22 pm
Posts: 1
Not sure why we need to be worried. Maybe I'm missing something?

Worst case scenario Solomona has nothing in his contract stopping him from retiring and joining sale ru. Fair enough cas get shafted in this one.

All new rugby league contracts have a clause stopping this from happening again. Existing RL players contracts have an addendum added also.

It's not suddenly a flood gate oppened. We get burned, learn our lesson and put measures in place to stop it occurring again. Just my thoughts.

Re: Solomona

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 10:41 pm
Cruncher
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13366
Pie n Mash wrote:
Not sure why we need to be worried. Maybe I'm missing something?

Worst case scenario Solomona has nothing in his contract stopping him from retiring and joining sale ru. Fair enough cas get shafted in this one.

All new rugby league contracts have a clause stopping this from happening again. Existing RL players contracts have an addendum added also.

It's not suddenly a flood gate oppened. We get burned, learn our lesson and put measures in place to stop it occurring again. Just my thoughts.


Remember that players have to sign contracts in the first place.

You could insist on some kind of clause that they cannot retire whilst under contract until it is medically proven that they cannot play competitive sport again, but how many would agree to that - especially when they've got agents like Andy Clark, whose sole purpose it seems is to steer all his best players ultimately to the big bucks of RU?

In addition, quite a few of our top players are already serving contracts that will NOT have any such clause in them, so they could get snaffled first.

Personally, I'd rather the court just ruled that contracts need to be respected. In the real world, you'd expect nothing else - but British RL never seems to enjoy any of the perks of the real world.

Re: Solomona

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 12:00 am
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 597
Cruncher wrote:
This dewy-eyed Rugby Union love-in is all very touching, but the reality is that RU's colossal spending-power - which has nothing whatever to do with homely little Welsh villages where they once hacked 'stand-off-halves' out of the coal - could destroy us in short order if Sale win this power struggle and Solomona is allowed to 'retire' from RL without his new RU paymasters having to pay a transfer fee.

I think we RL fans - and those among us who profess to be RL fans - should perhaps be a little more worried than we are.


I've always been a rugby league fan first and foremost but I am also a rugby fan secondary. Speak to any rugby fan and they have nothing but praise for rugby league. Speak to your average rugby league fan about rugby and they have absolute distain for the game for absolutely no reason other than Chris Ashton signed for rugby, completely forgetting what happened in the 80s. The best of it is rugby overall, Has surpassed rugby league on the pitch and not just off it. I find it hard to stay awake watching league but there were lots of exciting rugby games last season all over the world. Even the SA club comp surpasses super league skill wise

Regards
King James

Re: Solomona

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 12:42 am
moto748
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2138
It must have improved since I was last in South Africa, where there seemed to be little else on TV.
