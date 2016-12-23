Pie n Mash wrote:
Not sure why we need to be worried. Maybe I'm missing something?
Worst case scenario Solomona has nothing in his contract stopping him from retiring and joining sale ru. Fair enough cas get shafted in this one.
All new rugby league contracts have a clause stopping this from happening again. Existing RL players contracts have an addendum added also.
It's not suddenly a flood gate oppened. We get burned, learn our lesson and put measures in place to stop it occurring again. Just my thoughts.
Remember that players have to sign contracts in the first place.
You could insist on some kind of clause that they cannot retire whilst under contract until it is medically proven that they cannot play competitive sport again, but how many would agree to that - especially when they've got agents like Andy Clark, whose sole purpose it seems is to steer all his best players ultimately to the big bucks of RU?
In addition, quite a few of our top players are already serving contracts that will NOT have any such clause in them, so they could get snaffled first.
Personally, I'd rather the court just ruled that contracts need to be respected. In the real world, you'd expect nothing else - but British RL never seems to enjoy any of the perks of the real world.