Good to see reasoned, eloquent argument returning to the forum guys well done. Everyone is frustrated about the decline of Rugby League in this country but slagging off Rugby Union in angry Twitter troll style just makes us look parochial and jealous. As someone with Welsh heritage, can I point out that becoming frustrated when our best players join the other code for financial reasons is what happened in reverse for 100 years? The one way traffic had huge implications for the health of Welsh Rugby Union and painful though it may be, it is nevertheless a little ironic that we are not enjoying the boot being on the other foot