ShortArse wrote: ... and back to the topic .....



Steve diamond now says cas FIRED Solomona before Sharks signed him. Sounds like an early case of Christmas drinks in Sale.



Sounds more like a case of Diamond suddenly cacking himself. Sounds more like a case of Diamond suddenly cacking himself. Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back



I am absolutely loving all the bad press Yawnion is getting at the moment regarding Solomona, George North and Dylan Hartley. Scum sport. Smooth Stu

I agree the current spotlight on RU doesn't look good for them. But I'm not sure it's a 'scum sport'. As with all things in life, there are good and bad. I don't like watching it, but then I don't like Basketball, Kabbadi or Tennis either.



JWarriors wrote: Embarrassing comment really. Just makes you look sad and bitter.



Embarrassing for who? Me? i don't think so. A sport that is trying to crush ours. Scummy in the sense that they are quite happy to drain ours like they have a right to do so. Damn right i want them to get hurt. If you want to name call me at least have the balls to say it to my face, otherwise, stick your keyboard up your booty and don't bother replying in the first place. If you disagree with what i say then give me reasons why, don't just give me crap you gobshite. Embarrassing for who? Me? i don't think so. A sport that is trying to crush ours. Scummy in the sense that they are quite happy to drain ours like they have a right to do so. Damn right i want them to get hurt. If you want to name call me at least have the balls to say it to my face, otherwise, stick your keyboard up your booty and don't bother replying in the first place. If you disagree with what i say then give me reasons why, don't just give me crap you gobshite. JWarriors Strong-running second rower



Tough guy eh Kind of cute really.



As I said, it's just a bit pathetic and bitter. It encompasses the inferiority complex shown by many League fans, and is something that Union laughs at.

Your points that it's a scum sport because of the things that give it bad press at the moment can be turned around on league in an instant. For every time something like the Hartley incident occurs we have many more things that happen in League that people could call our sport a scum sport for. Ben Flower Grand Final incident, Long and Gleeson with the betting, fighting on the pitch at Hull KR and Salford, Bateman night out incident, the list goes on, thats just a quick couple listed off the top of my head.



Or give players blood capsules to fake injury, you missed one for the rah rah boys



Scum sport indeed. I have no idea why they don't follow the rugby league moral compass of rape, sexual assault, drug taking, domestic abuse, betting on your own team and public order offences.



regards



King James hatty

Lebron James wrote: Scum sport indeed. I have no idea why they don't follow the rugby league moral compass of rape, sexual assault, drug taking, domestic abuse, betting on your own team and public order offences.



regards



King James

They don't need to add to their already lengthy list



Lebron James wrote: Scum sport indeed. I have no idea why they don't follow the rugby league moral compass of rape, sexual assault, drug taking, domestic abuse, betting on your own team and public order offences.



regards



King James



You missed out an international star lobbying to be the main supplier of coke to his international team-mates (and nothing being done about it, thereby implying high-level willingness to sweep really nasty stuff under the carpet).

Oh, hang on ...



