Post Tue Dec 20, 2016 11:41 pm
ShortArse wrote:
... and back to the topic .....

Steve diamond now says cas FIRED Solomona before Sharks signed him. Sounds like an early case of Christmas drinks in Sale.


Sounds more like a case of Diamond suddenly cacking himself.

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 6:03 pm
I am absolutely loving all the bad press Yawnion is getting at the moment regarding Solomona, George North and Dylan Hartley. Scum sport.

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 1:11 pm
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
I am absolutely loving all the bad press Yawnion is getting at the moment regarding Solomona, George North and Dylan Hartley. Scum sport.


I agree the current spotlight on RU doesn't look good for them. But I'm not sure it's a 'scum sport'. As with all things in life, there are good and bad. I don't like watching it, but then I don't like Basketball, Kabbadi or Tennis either.
Dan Sarginson: "This is a fantastic opportunity for me to join the biggest name in the competition" 18/10/2013

Tony Clubb: "This is a new exciting chapter of my life signing for Wigan and I couldn't be happier" 18/10/2013

Romain Navarrete: “I’m very happy to have signed for Wigan Warriors. As soon I knew that Wigan were interested, they were the only team that I wanted to sign for. To me, Wigan is the biggest Club in Rugby League and it will be an honour to pull on the famous Cherry-and-White jersey next year. I look forward to working with Shaun Wane and the players at Wigan.”

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 2:40 pm
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
I am absolutely loving all the bad press Yawnion is getting at the moment regarding Solomona, George North and Dylan Hartley. Scum sport.


Embarrassing comment really. Just makes you look sad and bitter.

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 4:23 pm
JWarriors wrote:
Embarrassing comment really. Just makes you look sad and bitter.


Embarrassing for who? Me? i don't think so. A sport that is trying to crush ours. Scummy in the sense that they are quite happy to drain ours like they have a right to do so. Damn right i want them to get hurt. If you want to name call me at least have the balls to say it to my face, otherwise, stick your keyboard up your booty and don't bother replying in the first place. If you disagree with what i say then give me reasons why, don't just give me crap you gobshite.

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 4:58 pm
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Embarrassing for who? Me? i don't think so. A sport that is trying to crush ours. Scummy in the sense that they are quite happy to drain ours like they have a right to do so. Damn right i want them to get hurt. If you want to name call me at least have the balls to say it to my face, otherwise, stick your keyboard up your booty and don't bother replying in the first place. If you disagree with what i say then give me reasons why, don't just give me crap you gobshite.



Tough guy eh :oops: Kind of cute really.

As I said, it's just a bit pathetic and bitter. It encompasses the inferiority complex shown by many League fans, and is something that Union laughs at.
Your points that it's a scum sport because of the things that give it bad press at the moment can be turned around on league in an instant. For every time something like the Hartley incident occurs we have many more things that happen in League that people could call our sport a scum sport for. Ben Flower Grand Final incident, Long and Gleeson with the betting, fighting on the pitch at Hull KR and Salford, Bateman night out incident, the list goes on, thats just a quick couple listed off the top of my head.

As I said, it was just a bit of a pathetic attempt to slag off union without much thought that our sport can be just as bad, if not worse.

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 7:11 pm
JWarriors wrote:
Tough guy eh :oops: Kind of cute really.

As I said, it's just a bit pathetic and bitter. It encompasses the inferiority complex shown by many League fans, and is something that Union laughs at.
Your points that it's a scum sport because of the things that give it bad press at the moment can be turned around on league in an instant. For every time something like the Hartley incident occurs we have many more things that happen in League that people could call our sport a scum sport for. Ben Flower Grand Final incident, Long and Gleeson with the betting, fighting on the pitch at Hull KR and Salford, Bateman night out incident, the list goes on, thats just a quick couple listed off the top of my head.

As I said, it was just a bit of a pathetic attempt to slag off union without much thought that our sport can be just as bad, if not worse.

Or give players blood capsules to fake injury, you missed one for the rah rah boys
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 7:42 pm
Scum sport indeed. I have no idea why they don't follow the rugby league moral compass of rape, sexual assault, drug taking, domestic abuse, betting on your own team and public order offences.

regards

King James

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 7:56 pm
Lebron James wrote:
Scum sport indeed. I have no idea why they don't follow the rugby league moral compass of rape, sexual assault, drug taking, domestic abuse, betting on your own team and public order offences.

regards

King James

They don't need to add to their already lengthy list
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
