WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New website

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity New website

 
Post a reply

Re: New website

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:04 pm
The Avenger User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3426
Nope, I just connected to fine!

Re: New website

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:37 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3861
Still saying it can't be reached at my end/connection timed out and I've tried it on 3 different browsers. No issues with any other sites either. Strange one.

Just checked a couple of availability sites like http://www.isitdownrightnow.com/wakefie ... y.com.html & https://www.uptrends.com/tools/uptime and they both say it's down.
Last edited by Shifty Cat on Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:00 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: New website

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:51 pm
malpalu User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jul 09, 2013 2:07 pm
Posts: 102
Not working here! Not been working most of the day.

Re: New website

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:25 pm
The Avenger User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3426
Just tried again - working
Refreshed - working
Loaded another site then went back - working

Re: New website

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:48 pm
wakeytrin Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2374
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Not been able to connect all day.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: New website

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:51 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5958
Nope.

Re: New website

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 12:15 am
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3861
Just looking at a Cached page of the website and the last time Google cached the website was yesterday at 17.59, which is a long time for Google due to how it index's sites with googlebot.

Re: New website

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 12:53 am
PHe Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 23, 2006 10:28 pm
Posts: 2841
Still not connecting here.

Re: New website

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 5:30 am
inside man User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm
Posts: 2037
It's down for me.

Re: New website

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 9:34 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25437
Location: Poodle Power!
The Avenger wrote:
Just tried again - working
Refreshed - working
Loaded another site then went back - working


You think you have but you haven't - you need to clear your cache and browsing data as I'm guessing your just loading an old page.

Has any new news items been up-loaded? Might be your best guide.

Anyways I can't connect :?
SUPPORT SWAG...
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: eric35, FickleFingerOfFate, got there, JINJER, Joe Banjo, judge the jules, PHe, poplar cats alive, Spookdownunder, Tricky2309, vastman, Wakeylad21, Willzay and 203 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,513,5001,43175,7324,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  