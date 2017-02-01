WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New website

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:59 pm
Shifty Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3859
Fergus wrote:
When site loads up I have scrolled down and it displays the Hull game and then just upcoming fixtures - Huddersfield and Saints.

Once you're over the box that says upcoming fixtures with the 3 games you mention above, place your cursor over where the games are advertised & it allows you to then scroll through every game , right up till the 23rd July Wakey v Saints. I don't know if there are people having problems on phones or tablets because I haven't tried, but on a Desktop PC or Laptop is works Ok for me.

Re: New website

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 6:28 pm
Fergus
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 15, 2011 9:31 pm
Posts: 306
I've tried , I've really tried but it ain't doing it. Using Chrome - mebbes I should be using internet explorer.

Re: New website

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 7:05 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5739
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Fergus wrote:
I've tried , I've really tried but it ain't doing it. Using Chrome - mebbes I should be using internet explorer.


I'm OK with chrome. Don't click on the fixtures box, leave the pointy finger over it and down scroll using the mouse wheel.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: New website

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 8:58 pm
wakeytrin
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2373
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Chrome works for me.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: New website

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:44 pm
Shifty Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3859
I use Firefox but I've also tried the site in IE and Chrome and they works fine for me also.

Re: New website

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 8:01 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5739
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
I believe there may be issues if you're using a Spectrum ZX?
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: New website

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:14 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12650
Location: Ossett
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
I believe there may be issues if you're using a Spectrum ZX?


It works better on the Spectrum if you're lucky enough to have the 32k Ram Pack.

Re: New website

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:46 am
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6025
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
I believe there may be issues if you're using a Spectrum ZX?

Cruel, very cruel.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: New website

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 8:46 pm
thebeagle
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 213
Is the web site now 'down'? No appliance in our house will connect.

Re: New website

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 8:48 pm
Shifty Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3859
thebeagle wrote:
Is the web site now 'down'? No appliance in our house will connect.


Yep, just tried it. Might be doing some updates on it.
