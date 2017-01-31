|
PHe
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Feb 23, 2006 10:28 pm
Posts: 2837
|
I can't find the 2017 fixtures, but that may be just me.
|
|
Tue Jan 31, 2017 6:15 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3854
|
FIL wrote:
Okay...so it's coming up for 3 months since the new website launched and we still have the shrinking, sliding emblem on there
Come on guys, it looks so un-professional and everything else on there is top notch, so get it sorted please, it can't be that difficult, can it ??
From what I can tell the Trinity Badge that shrinks then disappears when you scroll down is part of the new site, with the menu disappearing completely as you scroll as well. Then as you scroll back up, the menu pops back down and when you reach the very top, the Trinity badge expands again.
I agree with Vasty though I thought that the Academy pictures and names would be up , as well as integrating the shop from the old source.
Last edited by Shifty Cat
on Tue Jan 31, 2017 6:32 pm, edited 2 times in total.
|
|
Tue Jan 31, 2017 6:15 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3854
|
PHe wrote:
I can't find the 2017 fixtures, but that may be just me.
They're there. Scroll down and they're underneath where it has the countdown clock for the match against Hull, it says upcoming fixtures and you can scroll through them there.
|
|
Tue Jan 31, 2017 7:44 pm
|
PHe
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Feb 23, 2006 10:28 pm
Posts: 2837
|
Shifty Cat wrote:
They're there. Scroll down and they're underneath where it has the countdown clock for the match against Hull, it says upcoming fixtures and you can scroll through them there.
Thanks for that, I was trying to find them via the drop down menus on the navigation bar at the top of the home page.
|
|
Tue Jan 31, 2017 7:59 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 17, 2003 1:06 pm
Posts: 7626
|
Hi everyone,
The Academy pages are almost ready to launch, hopefully as time wears on we'll have more and more information on the Academy appearing on the website.
Player pics, profiles, results fixtures and tables possibly a short match report and a link to video highlights for those who don't go to the games
The
|
Mr Cameron, There's a storm coming!
You and your friends had better batten down the hatches,
because when it hits you're all going to wonder how you ever thought
you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.
"Some men see things as they are and say why?
I dream things that never were and say why not?
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, bentleberry, Big lads mate, bigalf, braytontiger, Clearwing, dboy, duke street 10, dull nickname, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, eric35, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, Mable_Syrup, malpalu, MC_Wildcat, Mwhite83, PHe, pitchy, poplar cats alive, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Smew, The Avenger, The Clan, Tricky2309, TrinityDave, TrinityIHC, victarmeldrew, Wakeylad21, Wildthing and 243 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|