Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 6:08 pm
PHe
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 23, 2006 10:28 pm
Posts: 2836
I can't find the 2017 fixtures, but that may be just me. :)

Re: New website

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 6:15 pm
Shifty Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3854
FIL wrote:
Okay...so it's coming up for 3 months since the new website launched and we still have the shrinking, sliding emblem on there :evil:
Come on guys, it looks so un-professional and everything else on there is top notch, so get it sorted please, it can't be that difficult, can it ??

From what I can tell the Trinity Badge that shrinks then disappears when you scroll down is part of the new site, with the menu disappearing completely as you scroll as well. Then as you scroll back up, the menu pops back down and when you reach the very top, the Trinity badge expands again.
I agree with Vasty though I thought that the Academy pictures and names would be up , as well as integrating the shop from the old source.
Last edited by Shifty Cat on Tue Jan 31, 2017 6:32 pm, edited 2 times in total.

Re: New website

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 6:15 pm
Shifty Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3854
PHe wrote:
I can't find the 2017 fixtures, but that may be just me. :)


They're there. Scroll down and they're underneath where it has the countdown clock for the match against Hull, it says upcoming fixtures and you can scroll through them there.
