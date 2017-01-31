FIL wrote:

Come on guys, it looks so un-professional and everything else on there is top notch, so get it sorted please, it can't be that difficult, can it ?? Okay...so it's coming up for 3 months since the new website launched and we still have the shrinking, sliding emblem on there

From what I can tell the Trinity Badge that shrinks then disappears when you scroll down is part of the new site, with the menu disappearing completely as you scroll as well. Then as you scroll back up, the menu pops back down and when you reach the very top, the Trinity badge expands again.I agree with Vasty though I thought that the Academy pictures and names would be up , as well as integrating the shop from the old source.