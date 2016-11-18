|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4958
Location: Over there
|
The club has launched the new website. http://www.wakefieldtrinity.com
Looks pretty good! The shop link goes to the old Wildcats one, but that will be changed no doubt in time. It's a good new look and great to see the final demise of the cat.
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
|
Fri Nov 18, 2016 10:38 am
|
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1824
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
|
Every time I see the new badge I like it more. The only downside is it'll mean I'll be spending my hard-earned in the shop #propertightyorkshireman
|
************* LEAGUE *******ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP ************
2008 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2009 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******
2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****
2012 ***** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 ******* Adelaide-giant.no9 *****
2013 ******t drednowts is cumin!************************Devil's Advocate******
2014 ********Daddycool********************************** Her in doors ******
2015 ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)
2016 *******Her In Doors******************************************Chissitt***
|
Sun Nov 20, 2016 9:29 am
|
Joined:
Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pmPosts:
1400Location:
The world is my oyster!
|
I'm impressed with the new look site too. The previous theme layout was a bit staid but this is now a fairly modern theme and suitable for a forward looking 21st Century club. Whether the old web designer bucked up his/her ideas or a new one was brought in, it has been a positive step for the club's profile.
|
|
Thu Nov 24, 2016 4:40 pm
|
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1440
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
|
Looks much better than the old site but I would have hoped that they would have got the issue regarding the squashed/shrinking/sliding badge sorted before it went live though...that doesn't look very professional at all
.
Come on guys get it sorted.
|
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!
Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
|
Thu Nov 24, 2016 5:52 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25432
Location: Poodle Power!
|
FIL wrote:
Looks much better than the old site but I would have hoped that they would have got the issue regarding the squashed/shrinking/sliding badge sorted before it went live though...that doesn't look very professional at all
.
Come on guys get it sorted.
They are doing it's a beta version as explained when it was launched. At the moment there is loads missing, it's just for news at the moment I suspect.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Fri Nov 25, 2016 12:59 pm
|
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1440
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
|
It's spelt "better" not "beta"....
|
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!
Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
|
Sat Nov 26, 2016 12:04 am
|
TRB
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Jun 18, 2005 9:43 am
Posts: 10820
Location: Wacky Field
|
FIL wrote:
It's spelt "better" not "beta"....
Yer mrs has got yer coat!
|
|
Sat Nov 26, 2016 3:51 pm
|
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1440
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
|
|
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!
Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
|
Tue Jan 31, 2017 5:19 pm
|
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1440
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
|
Okay...so it's coming up for 3 months since the new website launched and we still have the shrinking, sliding emblem on there
Come on guys, it looks so un-professional and everything else on there is top notch, so get it sorted please, it can't be that difficult, can it ??
|
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!
Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
|
Tue Jan 31, 2017 5:58 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25432
Location: Poodle Power!
|
FIL wrote:
Okay...so it's coming up for 3 months since the new website launched and we still have the shrinking, sliding emblem on there
Come on guys, it looks so un-professional and everything else on there is top notch, so get it sorted please, it can't be that difficult, can it ??
No academy teams either. And the shop still has the old logo. Must admit I'm surprised it hasn't been finished by now.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
Users browsing this forum: 1873, 4foxsake, acko, alegend, bellycouldtackle, bentleberry, dboy, Eastern Wildcat, FIL, got there, newgroundb4wakey, PHe, poplar cats alive, Sandal Cat, Shifty Cat, steadygetyerboots-on, The Avenger, The Dreadnought, vastman, victarmeldrew, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 253 guests
