Post Fri Nov 18, 2016 10:34 am
The club has launched the new website. http://www.wakefieldtrinity.com

Looks pretty good! The shop link goes to the old Wildcats one, but that will be changed no doubt in time. It's a good new look and great to see the final demise of the cat.
Re: New website

Post Fri Nov 18, 2016 10:38 am
Every time I see the new badge I like it more. The only downside is it'll mean I'll be spending my hard-earned in the shop #propertightyorkshireman
Re: New website

Post Sun Nov 20, 2016 9:29 am
I'm impressed with the new look site too. The previous theme layout was a bit staid but this is now a fairly modern theme and suitable for a forward looking 21st Century club. Whether the old web designer bucked up his/her ideas or a new one was brought in, it has been a positive step for the club's profile.
Re: New website

Post Thu Nov 24, 2016 4:40 pm
Looks much better than the old site but I would have hoped that they would have got the issue regarding the squashed/shrinking/sliding badge sorted before it went live though...that doesn't look very professional at all :( .
Come on guys get it sorted.
Re: New website

Post Thu Nov 24, 2016 5:52 pm
FIL wrote:
Looks much better than the old site but I would have hoped that they would have got the issue regarding the squashed/shrinking/sliding badge sorted before it went live though...that doesn't look very professional at all :( .
Come on guys get it sorted.


They are doing it's a beta version as explained when it was launched. At the moment there is loads missing, it's just for news at the moment I suspect.
Re: New website

Post Fri Nov 25, 2016 12:59 pm
It's spelt "better" not "beta".... :CURTAIN:
Re: New website

Post Sat Nov 26, 2016 12:04 am
FIL wrote:
It's spelt "better" not "beta".... :CURTAIN:


Yer mrs has got yer coat!
Re: New website

Post Sat Nov 26, 2016 3:51 pm
:wink:
Re: New website

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 5:19 pm
Okay...so it's coming up for 3 months since the new website launched and we still have the shrinking, sliding emblem on there :evil:
Come on guys, it looks so un-professional and everything else on there is top notch, so get it sorted please, it can't be that difficult, can it ??
Re: New website

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 5:58 pm
FIL wrote:
Okay...so it's coming up for 3 months since the new website launched and we still have the shrinking, sliding emblem on there :evil:
Come on guys, it looks so un-professional and everything else on there is top notch, so get it sorted please, it can't be that difficult, can it ??


No academy teams either. And the shop still has the old logo. Must admit I'm surprised it hasn't been finished by now.
