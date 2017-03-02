AdamH Strong-running second rower



Interesting to see how age and experience is important when we mention Brad Delaney and its used as an excuse to not go after him, but when it comes to questioning our current crop, Gale and Briggs are mentioned.



Never by name though, the club doesn't want you to think too hard about it and realise they are/were both a class apart and so it makes sense that those two would be the exception rather than the rule.



The club is showing blatant hypocrisy on this issue by changing stance when it suits and even contradicting themselves in the answer to the same question.



I'll save all of us on here some time when asking questions regarding the halfback problem, regardless of whether or not the club recognise the problem they seem intent on doing sweet FA about it. weighman Silver RLFANS Member



Adam not defending the club over the half back situation but may be they have tried & failed to sign a half back .

Dewsbury are in the same boat as us re half backs .Not that many about .



Re discipline , giving away penalties for technical issues is still a discipline issue . Stand-Offish

Gold RLFANS Member



Well said .... and what makes it worse is the main two are not regulars for one reason or another.



So we are seeing more of the next level below, who oddly enough make their seniors look ordinary, but aren't first choice.



Also Kes coming on often does a better job.

Well said .... and what makes it worse is the main two are not regulars for one reason or another.

So we are seeing more of the next level below, who oddly enough make their seniors look ordinary, but aren't first choice.

Also Kes coming on often does a better job.

I am seriously not fussed ...



Thank God I'm an atheist. AdamH Strong-running second rower



Perhaps, Weighman.



But I don't see why they can't say they are looking to bolster the ranks/ add competition for those spots etc if that is the case.



In other words being honest with us, personally I'm just fed up of the spiel and after so long of hearing the same thing over and over its starting to sound a little false, to me anyway.



Was mostly annoyed with how they change their stance on the experience issue to fit whatever narrative they are trying to sell as per that Brad Delaney question where Gary and Carl basically contradict each other with regards to the clubs stance on experienced halfbacks.



It was probably all worded a little more strongly than I usually post my views on here but as I say I'm starting to get fed up with it and I decided to vent. weighman Silver RLFANS Member



Agree with you Adam , we are fed some bull**** at times , but I did hear at Keighley we have been trying to sign a half back .

Keep the faith , a good start to the season is required .



COYD Stand-Offish

Gold RLFANS Member



weighman wrote: Agree with you Adam , we are fed some bull**** at times , but I did hear at Keighley we have been trying to sign a half back .

Keep the faith , a good start to the season is required .



COYD



We need a young un with good legs ... Cross will do, Miller at a push, with an old stager like Ian Watson. I know he doesn't play anymore, but you get the idea ... a tactician who can boss.



OK, good half backs are rare, but some Superleague players on the way down or out of favour who are not half backs, but versatile enough to play there, is what I would be after.



Needs to be tallish too, like Cooke or Holroyd.

Toulouse's half back Jonathon Ford is exactly what is needed.



Which will bring us back to moaning about not having the money.

We need a young un with good legs ... Cross will do, Miller at a push, with an old stager like Ian Watson. I know he doesn't play anymore, but you get the idea ... a tactician who can boss.

OK, good half backs are rare, but some Superleague players on the way down or out of favour who are not half backs, but versatile enough to play there, is what I would be after.

Needs to be tallish too, like Cooke or Holroyd.

Toulouse's half back Jonathon Ford is exactly what is needed.

Which will bring us back to moaning about not having the money.

Well if you want to go up Donny ....



Thank God I'm an atheist. Tatty Feeld Eddie Hemmings's Wig



What a load of tosh these minutes are especially in regard to the lack of proper probing questions. How the hell can Howden be 100% fit if his injury is being managed on a week to week basis. What's all this about Delaney, he was no better than what we already had at the time.Six weeks Hedges is out but the poor lad did really mean to do what he did. He committed a foul and that's that.He's lost a yard of pace from last season anyway. So what about quality replacements for both. Nobody really pressing home the question. Finally how can the team show a lack of enthusiasm after only one competitive game. Yes real questions that I'm sure a lot of supporters would like answering. And before anyone asks why I don't go and ask them,the answer is I used to but got sick of the bull that came back as a reply. Stand-Offish

Gold RLFANS Member



People get all arsey and defensive and make you feel bad for asking.

So people stop going ... and what seemed like a good idea becomes untenable and eventually dies out.



Better to ask via Baz.

It gives the club time to respond sensibly if they want.

Trouble is the more difficult/awkward the question the more the politician type reply.



The club can't claim things are OK, ala Titanic, when they are not.

But it doesn't stop them.



Mind you they have players to keep sweet, while at the same time looking at making changes.

I mean if I was in charge, all the players would walk out.



Nevertheless, I am no fan of bullshit.

If a problem exists at least admit there are concerns. Don't pretend the fans are seeing things.



If we weren't seeing things which caused concerns then we would all be happy, they must see the same things and care about them. If they acted to sort the problems we would get off their backs.

So why don't they?



It all is encapsulated in that plaque to the left and behind Carl in the dugout videos.

There's your answer ... to paraphrase, it is saying for his own good the coach shouldn't listen to the fans ...

That's all you need to know!



I know it's meant to convey that the coach has to be true to his vision and not get pulled in several directions. But it's still condescending.



Well you can't really ask probing questions in a situation like that ... it just leads to embarrassment and alienation.

People get all arsey and defensive and make you feel bad for asking.

So people stop going ... and what seemed like a good idea becomes untenable and eventually dies out.

Better to ask via Baz.

It gives the club time to respond sensibly if they want.

Trouble is the more difficult/awkward the question the more the politician type reply.

The club can't claim things are OK, ala Titanic, when they are not.

But it doesn't stop them.

Mind you they have players to keep sweet, while at the same time looking at making changes.

I mean if I was in charge, all the players would walk out.

Nevertheless, I am no fan of bullshit.

If a problem exists at least admit there are concerns. Don't pretend the fans are seeing things.

If we weren't seeing things which caused concerns then we would all be happy, they must see the same things and care about them. If they acted to sort the problems we would get off their backs.

So why don't they?

It all is encapsulated in that plaque to the left and behind Carl in the dugout videos.

There's your answer ... to paraphrase, it is saying for his own good the coach shouldn't listen to the fans ...

That's all you need to know!

I know it's meant to convey that the coach has to be true to his vision and not get pulled in several directions. But it's still condescending.

Perhaps they ought to replace that plaque with something more fan friendly.



c}