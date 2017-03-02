WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fans Forum Committee Meeting

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:45 pm
AdamH
Joined: Tue Jan 13, 2009 11:52 pm
Posts: 499
Interesting to see how age and experience is important when we mention Brad Delaney and its used as an excuse to not go after him, but when it comes to questioning our current crop, Gale and Briggs are mentioned.

Never by name though, the club doesn't want you to think too hard about it and realise they are/were both a class apart and so it makes sense that those two would be the exception rather than the rule.

The club is showing blatant hypocrisy on this issue by changing stance when it suits and even contradicting themselves in the answer to the same question.

I'll save all of us on here some time when asking questions regarding the halfback problem, regardless of whether or not the club recognise the problem they seem intent on doing sweet FA about it.

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:54 pm
weighman
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6172
Adam not defending the club over the half back situation but may be they have tried & failed to sign a half back .
Dewsbury are in the same boat as us re half backs .Not that many about .

Re discipline , giving away penalties for technical issues is still a discipline issue .

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:00 pm
Stand-Offish
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16507
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
AdamH wrote:
Interesting to see how age and experience is important when we mention Brad Delaney and its used as an excuse to not go after him, but when it comes to questioning our current crop, Gale and Briggs are mentioned.

Never by name though, the club doesn't want you to think too hard about it and realise they are/were both a class apart and so it makes sense that those two would be the exception rather than the rule.

The club is showing blatant hypocrisy on this issue by changing stance when it suits and even contradicting themselves in the answer to the same question.

I'll save all of us on here some time when asking questions regarding the halfback problem, regardless of whether or not the club recognise the problem they seem intent on doing sweet FA about it.

Well said .... and what makes it worse is the main two are not regulars for one reason or another.

So we are seeing more of the next level below, who oddly enough make their seniors look ordinary, but aren't first choice.

Also Kes coming on often does a better job.
I am seriously not fussed ...
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:07 pm
AdamH
Joined: Tue Jan 13, 2009 11:52 pm
Posts: 499
Perhaps, Weighman.

But I don't see why they can't say they are looking to bolster the ranks/ add competition for those spots etc if that is the case.

In other words being honest with us, personally I'm just fed up of the spiel and after so long of hearing the same thing over and over its starting to sound a little false, to me anyway.

Was mostly annoyed with how they change their stance on the experience issue to fit whatever narrative they are trying to sell as per that Brad Delaney question where Gary and Carl basically contradict each other with regards to the clubs stance on experienced halfbacks.

It was probably all worded a little more strongly than I usually post my views on here but as I say I'm starting to get fed up with it and I decided to vent.
