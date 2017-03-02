Interesting to see how age and experience is important when we mention Brad Delaney and its used as an excuse to not go after him, but when it comes to questioning our current crop, Gale and Briggs are mentioned.



Never by name though, the club doesn't want you to think too hard about it and realise they are/were both a class apart and so it makes sense that those two would be the exception rather than the rule.



The club is showing blatant hypocrisy on this issue by changing stance when it suits and even contradicting themselves in the answer to the same question.



I'll save all of us on here some time when asking questions regarding the halfback problem, regardless of whether or not the club recognise the problem they seem intent on doing sweet FA about it.