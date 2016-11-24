WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fans Forum Committee Meeting

Thu Nov 24, 2016 8:58 pm
Another Penalty wrote:
Matt has signed and yes 2 more 1 resigning (MA) and 1 new signing. It will be released tomorrow, but i didnt tell you haha


Re the re-signing (MA), I've been advised that Carl had this on twitter on Nov 17 - having checked, I can confirm.

Re: Fans Forum Committee Meeting

Thu Nov 24, 2016 10:24 pm
Why is it that the players play well for 60 minutes and then they go to sleep?
GT: Every game has its own momentum and is different. There is no particular pattern for every game. Looking back I don’t see that and I don’t agree but was disappointed with performance at some games. Stats don’t tell us this as well.

Whoever asked this question must have questioned their sanity ....
"Did I really attend those games?"
"Did I really notice this effect?"
"Have I just asked a question that I dreamed up?"

I would imagine the person who asked the question must have thought, "well what do the stats show then about our second half performances?"
"Martians were shining funky lasers in our eyes?

Gary Thornton wasn't aware there was a series of disastrous second halves, cos it just didn't happen?
The stats say so?
Well sack the stat man then and the person who can't analyse stats properly Gary and then get real! :CRAZY:
Or was it you?

This is why I stopped attending meetings like this.
As a coach, or any manager for that matter, it is your job to be AWARE of trends.

A sensible response IMHO would have been ..." Yes we noticed that and we worked hard and will be working hard to address it."
"This is one of the reasons for getting Rhys Lovegrove onboard to work on fitness."
But no ........
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: Fans Forum Committee Meeting

Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:10 pm
Hi all, we have the next fans forum committee meeting on Wed 1st March 17. Is there any questions you would like to give me to take and ask on the night. Please comment on here or email me at bazzer1962@hotmail.com
Thanks
Baz
Rugbyman has retired. Welcome to Another Penalty

Re: Fans Forum Committee Meeting

Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:03 am
Baz tried another E Mail but just in case venue & time please.

I said a while ago I wouldn't go to a forum again . However I feel strongly about a couple of issues I feel a personal appearance is called for . Not trying to negate what baz does anyone else feel the same !
c}