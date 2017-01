Very similar here Pop Tart though I don't think the RFL do a good job ultimately I follow Wakey and at times for certain reasons have had to go to fewer games some seasons. Remember going to Cardiff game called off water logged pitch then going on the Wednesday for the rearranged game that would not happen now due to doing a different job and hours worked. I would never walk away from supporting Wakey even though in the past years ago if we did not have a game I would go watch a game elsewhere.Wakey is my club why would I walk away even though I feel the RFL is incompetent at what it does Red White and Blue runs through the the blood that will never change