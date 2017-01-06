bentleberry wrote:
The show on Radio Yorkshire this evening was very interesting, especially as M Carter was one of the guests. There's a lot of praise from the other panel members on how he has turned Wakefield around from the brink. It was also interesting to hear that he was considering placing an offer to create a new Bradford. I missed the lead up question so I don't know if it was meant in jest though. It does sound as though this 'secret' meeting has happened though and Bradford have a new owner, whether the RFL agree with this is a different matter. The outcome of the meeting sounds like Green will become a major shareholder in the new club, he's presided over the complete failure of the club of the past few years so I'm not sure the RFL should allow him anywhere near a club again either as an owner or a shareholder. They'd be failing in their due diligence if they do
It was said in jest. MC said there were aspects of owning the Bulls that he'd enjoy, like that they've got good attendances, plus a good hardcore loyal fan base and a really good sponsorship deal. All the ingredients, if correctly managed of making a great Club again. Off the back of that they made a couple of jokes around him bidding for the Bulls, but as he says he's really excited about what we've got going on here for the upcoming season and you can tell he's quietly confident.
I agree though It was an interesting show, with plenty of good discussion. MC came across well as usual and talked a lot of sense on various matters around the issues. Such as the lack of transparency about certain decisions during this process and even other things, such as if MC can get notifications on his computer to tell him who's got CCJ's each month. The RFL should be able do to that as well and maybe step in to see what's going on and maybe stop them from signing extra players once in that situation, especially if they're mounting up.