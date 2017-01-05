WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bradford bulls

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Bradford bulls

 
Post a reply

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 11:58 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7259
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
That is really what I was thinking Pop Tart, for the RFL to do the in house checks on the club, and the clubs to do the in house checks on sponsors etc.

The conpany I work for carry out credit checks on all customers, regarding the cedit limit request is £1k, or £100k.

If you have a main sponsor, which is worth say £150-200k, it would be very wise running a credit report. If the account has a guarantor, then you can then also do land registry searches, to see if the guarantor owns a property.

We get emails on a daily basis, showing if any customers credit risk score has dropped, or whether any recent CCJ's has been logged, which we act upon. For example had Eric France had been monitored, we could have seen maybe the credit score dropping, and then maybe canvassed for a new sponsor as the 2012 season was coming to a close. When we get one of these alerts, we generate a new up to date credit report too.


The point I was making about professional sport is that most clubs are run very close to a loss and taking account of directors loans etc, Experian would give close to zero ratings on most clubs.
If you have access to their system and some time, you may find it interesting to check out the 12 SL clubs and let us know what it says.
Also, you mention Eric France as an example.
It would be difficult to cross check each clubs sponsors and their ability to pay up on the deals which are agreed between club and sponsor.
If you looked at Cas from a couple of seasons ago. How would Experian know whether Mr Fulton would hand over a shortfall of a couple of hundred grand, it's not possible .

As I said, nice idea but, in the real world, it's just not practical but, I would be interested to see each clubs credit score and if you could see what Bradfords rating was, say 6 months ago, that would also be of interest.

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 12:20 pm
Tommy Duckfingers User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Sep 13, 2009 2:16 pm
Posts: 1174
My credit check doesnt give breakdown of previous 'rating's but the event history is as follows (on Bradford Bulls Northern Ltd):

Status History
Date Description
05/12/2016 Appointment of Administrator
25/11/2016 App of Administrator (Gazette)
24/11/2016 Administration Order View Details
01/11/2016 Case was adjourned
14/10/2016 Petitions Winding-Up (Gazette)
05/09/2016 Case was adjourned
29/07/2016 Petitions Winding-Up (Gazette)
04/07/2016 Winding up Petition Dismissed
01/07/2016 Petitions Winding-Up (Unadvertised)
01/12/2015 Winding up Petition Dismissed
03/11/2015 Petitions Winding-Up (Gazette)

Event History
View Documents
Date Description
07/12/2016 Change in Reg.Office
07/12/2016 Change of Company Postcode
14/11/2016 Creditsafe Rating Refinement
14/11/2016 Creditsafe Limit Refinement Removed
14/11/2016 Creditsafe Rating Refinement Removed
24/06/2016 Payment Data Update Received
08/04/2016 Payment Data Update Received
06/10/2015 Annual Returns
06/10/2015 New Accounts Filed
05/10/2015 Change in Reg.Office
05/10/2015 Change of Company Postcode
19/08/2014 Annual Returns
31/03/2014 Change of Name
27/03/2014 New Board Member Mrs E.J. Green appointed
24/03/2014 New Accounts Filed
Rating History
Show graph
Date Rating Description
05/12/2016 Not Rated In Administration
24/11/2016 Not Rated Administration Order
14/11/2016 Not Rated Winding Up Petition(s)
14/11/2016 Not Rated Rating Suspended - Negative Press Event
15/08/2016 Not Rated Winding Up Petition(s)
Show more

Limit History

Show graph
Date Limit
05/12/2016 -
24/11/2016 -
14/11/2016 -
15/08/2016 -
04/07/2016 £0
Show more

Previous Company Names

Date Previous Name Companies House Documents
27/03/2014 PHONES 2 VIEW LIMITED View Document
02/02/2012 SMARTA ENVIRONMENT LIMITED View Document
18/10/2007 SMARTA ORGANISATION LIMITED View Document
Writ Details
No writs found
02/11/2015 Petitions Winding-Up (Gazette)
We put this festival on you ba****ds
With whole lotta love
We worked for one year for you pigs
And you wanna break our walls down
And you wanna destroy
Well you go to hell

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 6:34 pm
Wakefield No 1 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8651
Michael Carter etc on radio Yorkshire now https://www.facebook.com/radioyorkshire/
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 6:50 pm
wakeytrin Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2352
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Missed it, hope it's on catch up later.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:00 pm
Wakefield No 1 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8651
wakeytrin wrote:
Missed it, hope it's on catch up later.

It's on for another hour
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:01 pm
Wakefield No 1 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8651
Wakefield have got outbid for 3 players in the last 3 years by Bradford...
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:23 pm
Khlav Kalash User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10525
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
Wakefield have got outbid for 3 players in the last 3 years by Bradford...

Which is why I have little sympathy for what has happened.
1/10

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:55 pm
Wakefield No 1 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8651
Khlav Kalash wrote:
Which is why I have little sympathy for what has happened.

Yes every action has a consequence, spent money on players but didn't bother paying their debts...
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:22 pm
Wakefield No 1 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8651
https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/comp ... 8/officers
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:11 am
bentleberry Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 303
The show on Radio Yorkshire this evening was very interesting, especially as M Carter was one of the guests. There's a lot of praise from the other panel members on how he has turned Wakefield around from the brink. It was also interesting to hear that he was considering placing an offer to create a new Bradford. I missed the lead up question so I don't know if it was meant in jest though. It does sound as though this 'secret' meeting has happened though and Bradford have a new owner, whether the RFL agree with this is a different matter. The outcome of the meeting sounds like Green will become a major shareholder in the new club, he's presided over the complete failure of the club of the past few years so I'm not sure the RFL should allow him anywhere near a club again either as an owner or a shareholder. They'd be failing in their due diligence if they do
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: imwakefieldtillidie, JINJER, Willzay and 66 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,498,91185475,6314,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  