Eastern Wildcat wrote: That is really what I was thinking Pop Tart, for the RFL to do the in house checks on the club, and the clubs to do the in house checks on sponsors etc.



The conpany I work for carry out credit checks on all customers, regarding the cedit limit request is £1k, or £100k.



If you have a main sponsor, which is worth say £150-200k, it would be very wise running a credit report. If the account has a guarantor, then you can then also do land registry searches, to see if the guarantor owns a property.



We get emails on a daily basis, showing if any customers credit risk score has dropped, or whether any recent CCJ's has been logged, which we act upon. For example had Eric France had been monitored, we could have seen maybe the credit score dropping, and then maybe canvassed for a new sponsor as the 2012 season was coming to a close. When we get one of these alerts, we generate a new up to date credit report too.

The point I was making about professional sport is that most clubs are run very close to a loss and taking account of directors loans etc, Experian would give close to zero ratings on most clubs.If you have access to their system and some time, you may find it interesting to check out the 12 SL clubs and let us know what it says.Also, you mention Eric France as an example.It would be difficult to cross check each clubs sponsors and their ability to pay up on the deals which are agreed between club and sponsor.If you looked at Cas from a couple of seasons ago. How would Experian know whether Mr Fulton would hand over a shortfall of a couple of hundred grand, it's not possible .As I said, nice idea but, in the real world, it's just not practical but, I would be interested to see each clubs credit score and if you could see what Bradfords rating was, say 6 months ago, that would also be of interest.