Eastern Wildcat wrote:
That is really what I was thinking Pop Tart, for the RFL to do the in house checks on the club, and the clubs to do the in house checks on sponsors etc.
The conpany I work for carry out credit checks on all customers, regarding the cedit limit request is £1k, or £100k.
If you have a main sponsor, which is worth say £150-200k, it would be very wise running a credit report. If the account has a guarantor, then you can then also do land registry searches, to see if the guarantor owns a property.
We get emails on a daily basis, showing if any customers credit risk score has dropped, or whether any recent CCJ's has been logged, which we act upon. For example had Eric France had been monitored, we could have seen maybe the credit score dropping, and then maybe canvassed for a new sponsor as the 2012 season was coming to a close. When we get one of these alerts, we generate a new up to date credit report too.
The point I was making about professional sport is that most clubs are run very close to a loss and taking account of directors loans etc, Experian would give close to zero ratings on most clubs.
If you have access to their system and some time, you may find it interesting to check out the 12 SL clubs and let us know what it says.
Also, you mention Eric France as an example.
It would be difficult to cross check each clubs sponsors and their ability to pay up on the deals which are agreed between club and sponsor.
If you looked at Cas from a couple of seasons ago. How would Experian know whether Mr Fulton would hand over a shortfall of a couple of hundred grand, it's not possible .
As I said, nice idea but, in the real world, it's just not practical but, I would be interested to see each clubs credit score and if you could see what Bradfords rating was, say 6 months ago, that would also be of interest.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 12:20 pm
My credit check doesnt give breakdown of previous 'rating's but the event history is as follows (on Bradford Bulls Northern Ltd):
Status History
Date Description
05/12/2016 Appointment of Administrator
25/11/2016 App of Administrator (Gazette)
24/11/2016 Administration Order View Details
01/11/2016 Case was adjourned
14/10/2016 Petitions Winding-Up (Gazette)
05/09/2016 Case was adjourned
29/07/2016 Petitions Winding-Up (Gazette)
04/07/2016 Winding up Petition Dismissed
01/07/2016 Petitions Winding-Up (Unadvertised)
01/12/2015 Winding up Petition Dismissed
03/11/2015 Petitions Winding-Up (Gazette)
Event History
View Documents
Date Description
07/12/2016 Change in Reg.Office
07/12/2016 Change of Company Postcode
14/11/2016 Creditsafe Rating Refinement
14/11/2016 Creditsafe Limit Refinement Removed
14/11/2016 Creditsafe Rating Refinement Removed
24/06/2016 Payment Data Update Received
08/04/2016 Payment Data Update Received
06/10/2015 Annual Returns
06/10/2015 New Accounts Filed
05/10/2015 Change in Reg.Office
05/10/2015 Change of Company Postcode
19/08/2014 Annual Returns
31/03/2014 Change of Name
27/03/2014 New Board Member Mrs E.J. Green appointed
24/03/2014 New Accounts Filed
Rating History
Show graph
Date Rating Description
05/12/2016 Not Rated In Administration
24/11/2016 Not Rated Administration Order
14/11/2016 Not Rated Winding Up Petition(s)
14/11/2016 Not Rated Rating Suspended - Negative Press Event
15/08/2016 Not Rated Winding Up Petition(s)
Show more
Limit History
Show graph
Date Limit
05/12/2016 -
24/11/2016 -
14/11/2016 -
15/08/2016 -
04/07/2016 £0
Show more
Previous Company Names
Date Previous Name Companies House Documents
27/03/2014 PHONES 2 VIEW LIMITED View Document
02/02/2012 SMARTA ENVIRONMENT LIMITED View Document
18/10/2007 SMARTA ORGANISATION LIMITED View Document
Writ Details
No writs found
02/11/2015 Petitions Winding-Up (Gazette)
Thu Jan 05, 2017 6:34 pm
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
Thu Jan 05, 2017 6:50 pm
Missed it, hope it's on catch up later.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:00 pm
wakeytrin wrote:
Missed it, hope it's on catch up later.
It's on for another hour
Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:01 pm
Wakefield have got outbid for 3 players in the last 3 years by Bradford...
Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:23 pm
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
Wakefield have got outbid for 3 players in the last 3 years by Bradford...
Which is why I have little sympathy for what has happened.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:55 pm
Khlav Kalash wrote:
Which is why I have little sympathy for what has happened.
Yes every action has a consequence, spent money on players but didn't bother paying their debts...
