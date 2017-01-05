Here is an idea towards the RFL to try to safeguard this happening to other clubs.



The RFL carry out regular Experian credit checks against each club.



Although nobody can really predict the future, what can be achieved is looking for trends to see if their ctedit rating is improving.



What can also be done via this is to recieve notifications on each company if something major happens such as a CCJ.



The RFL could then investigate that with the club concerned and carry out a full review of that clubs finances.