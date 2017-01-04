WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bradford bulls









vastman

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm

Posts: 25305

Location: Poodle Power!

Slugger McBatt wrote: It seems that I might be on my own here, but I think the RFL have got it right, and that they often do.



The problem with our game is that there aren't enough Bradfords. In football, they could dump Arsenal to League 2 and it would make no difference to the game, as there are big clubs in the league below and further. Newcastle, Leeds, either Sheffield club, and the list goes on. In rugby league, there are only just enough big clubs to fill the top flight. Outside of the current 12, only really Bradford, Hull KR and possibly Halifax and Fev could offer prospects of 5K+ crowds most weekends. The RFL has got to be mindful of the wider interests of the game and look at each club on an individual basis.



From the outside looking in, when the RFL considers how to treat our repeated financial disasters, we have offered nothing to the Super League since we arrived apart from low crowds in poor surroundings that we have repeatedly promise to move from but have never been able to do so. In fact, we have achieved top flight status and retained it at times because of an assertion we would move, and yet we are still there.



When they look at Bradford, they will see a club that has offered a huge amount to the game, and were integral to the initial boost of super league, with huge crowds and an entertaining afternoon. All that has happened at Bradford is that they didn't bank the money back then, blew it on a futile court case, and have limped along ever since. It is in the wider interests of the game that they are assisted back to their feet.



It is exactly the same scenario as when a player gets into trouble with the law. Top player, key to the side? Club releases an apology and the player carries on playing. Squad player who has never lived up to his potential? Released by the club for bringing it into dispute.



In this case, what options do the RFL have? Dumping the club into league 1 is an option, and it could be said that the sanction imposed has delivered that, albeit in 2018 rather than 2017. But what about the effect on the other clubs? The other championship clubs may well have budgeted on a visit by Bulls fans and a trip there. It wouldn't make a huge difference, but we could be talking about a few grand, which could be a lot for a part-time club. Similarly, for the club who would replace them, it will be the top CH1 club, who are no doubt looking at building for the future, where a confidence-boosting season will attract recruitment for 2018 and interest and fans. How will being beaten very week in a league they haven't planned for and then being dumped down again help them?



Yes, it sticks in the craw that there is favouritism to other clubs, that I am not sure we would have been given the same degree of help. On the other hand, as a fan of rugby league, I don't want to see anything that is to the game's detriment, and it isn't in the best of shape right now.



The RFL are stuck between a rock and a hard place, and they have made their choice. What if League 1 was a no-no for a new buyer? What do the RFL do? Let a club like Bradford die just because it's fair to Wakey? No, their stewardship of the game demands them to help the Bulls. No rugby league club in Bradford? That could be a catastrophe as far as youth development is concerned.



In most cases, the RFL are faced with difficult decisions and I think in most cases, when viewed objectively, they get it right.



That's pretty much what I said - we really are not in a position to be so selective. Like it or not Bradford is an integral part of RL and supplies a lot of fans and players and media presence for a sport that doesn't get much of any of those.



I understand people hostility to the old Bradford Bulls set up and some of their fans I really do, I mean when they branded themselves the "peoples club" something inside me died that day. I also understand the view that they should't get special treatment but I don't fully agree with that. IMHO they should get treatment commensurate with what a revitalise new club can bring to the game and like it or not that's probably more than any Division 2 club and most of the Championship - fact I'm afraid.



jakeyg95



Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am

Posts: 236

vbfg wrote: I think part of the problem people have is acting like only they know suffering like the slaves suffered and trying to present fans of a club with a ton of attitude based on very little else. Like that time you were threatened with L1 for example ... how that actually panned out is you were advised to go into administration by the RFL, debts were wiped clean and you started again in the same league. When we went into administration your club was one of those that voted to take all the money away. Of course it was, because it was a club. And they all voted for it.

complete lack of knowledge



complete lack of knowledge



Very ironic. I'd actually suggest it's you who has a complete lack of knowledge. We've been in administration once, at the beginning of 2011, and were given a 4 point deduction, the same as Crusaders that season. Bradford then went into admin for the first time a year later and were deducted 6 points due to owing a lot more money. We were then on the brink again at the end of 2013 and our chairman has said himself that we were told administration would mean we were relegated to Championship 1. So we made massive cut backs, sold most of our best players and avoided administration. Bradford have subsequently gone into administration twice since then. You'll have to remind me at which point you were relegated to Championship 1?

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm

Posts: 5693

Location: Standing on the heads of Giants

Good point by Wrencat. With their new ground imminent and exciting brand of Rugby, who's to say that Cas won't replace Bradford as a regular 10k+ crowd pullers and 15k+ against Leeds. It's all a bit cyclic and just Bradford's turn to take a step back through nobody's fault but their own.



WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"



bren2k

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm

Posts: 12616

Location: Ossett

wrencat1873 wrote: Bradford is a sorry, sorry tale of good turned bad but, I dont accept the "we must save a big club".



I tend to agree; I'd like all RL clubs to be successful in their own terms, because it's good for the game; but it's a fools errand trying to retain Bradford as a 'big' club, when they patently haven't been one for a number of years.



There's probably a strong argument for a purely capitalist approach of allowing the market to decide - but I personally don't think that applies in sport; or at least not in ours. If it did, we'd have half a dozen privately resourced clubs competing against each other in an elite league, and balls to the rest.



vastman

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm

Posts: 25305

Location: Poodle Power!

Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote: Good point by Wrencat. With their new ground imminent and exciting brand of Rugby, who's to say that Cas won't replace Bradford as a regular 10k+ crowd pullers and 15k+ against Leeds. It's all a bit cyclic and just Bradford's turn to take a step back through nobody's fault but their own.

Is it

Not sure about that.



Is it



PopTart

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am

Posts: 8821

Location: wakefield

vbfg wrote: I think part of the problem people have is acting like only they know suffering like the slaves suffered and trying to present fans of a club with a ton of attitude based on very little else. Like that time you were threatened with L1 for example ... how that actually panned out is you were advised to go into administration by the RFL, debts were wiped clean and you started again in the same league. When we went into administration your club was one of those that voted to take all the money away. Of course it was, because it was a club. And they all voted for it.



I think the bottom line is the fans of had enough of fans of other clubs using their complete lack of knowledge to bend it into a morality tale and deliver lectures to the fans, who had sod all to do with it.



I note you've taken your bat and ball home over this. And now, like a perfectly ordinary RL fan, you wish for more suffering for us.



Can I take the opportunity to point out that you;re a .........................?



Ban me from your .............. forum. I know of only one of you that isn't a complete ...............



Your point was well made at first but you can't use that tone and language on here. Your wish is granted.



Slugger McBatt

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm

Posts: 4928

Location: Over there

My post referred to clubs who can pull in 5K+, not that we need another huge club. Even as an average mid-table side, Bradford are good enough to pull in 8K a week. Cas won't get 10K a week. Not because they aren't good enough, but because they are a club that thrives on good local followers, but the size of the town limits it (although I know there are towns like Pontefract and Selby that contribute).



Of the others in the league, we know HKR are good for over 5,000, as are Bradford. Quite possibly Halifax, and they are certainly good enough to match us in support. Probably not with Fev, again purely down to the size of the town.



Trinity1315



Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm

Posts: 446

wrencat1873 wrote: If you look back in history, pre Super League, a number of clubs have been "Big Clubs", including Trinity (although we have to go back 50 years for that).

Indeed, Halifax, in the 80 were pretty successful and achieved 10,000 plus crowds.

I'm not knocking Bradford here but, any club that achieves success will put significant numbers on their fan base.

Again, Trinity started to get 8000+ crowds just a few years ago and we had still won sod all.



Bradford is a sorry, sorry tale of good turned bad but, I dont accept the "we must save a big club".



Of course, we dont want to lose any club from the sport.

However, we need to protect every club and there shouldn't be any favourites in this.



Scarlet Pimpernell



Joined: Sun Feb 23, 2014 5:43 pm

Posts: 966

What I find particulary annoying is that like many others I pay my taxes, I presume this is not the case with Bradford following the demise of the Bulls. We would all like to start debt free by walking away from what we owe but to then be allowed just to start again. Why should they lose any players because how much have they wiped off by this action. I am not surprised that they are now considered a much better gamble for investors.

Shifty Cat

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm

Posts: 3816

bren2k wrote: I do wish people would avoid saying silly things about Bradford 'fans' and their apparently collective attitude; it doesn't exist, and to tag every supporter of the club with a shared arrogance is just lazy.



The club has been owned by a succession of chancers who have held the history and significance of the club in scant regard; the RFL haven't helped with their contrary 'help then punish' behaviour, nor have the pundits and former players, with their mawkish 'SL needs a strong Bradford' nonsense - and yes, some Bradford fans have clung to that and perhaps been a bit, err, bullish; but who can blame long term fans for clinging on to any hope of survival - let alone WT fans, who can understand their dilemma more than most?



I guess the best RL fans can wish for is an owner who genuinely cares about the game, the club and the fans - and who understands how to cut their cloth and rebuild in a sustainable way; in many ways, they need an MC right now - as much as many of us whined about his austerity plan, it appears to have worked in terms of finally getting us out of the unsustainable lurch from one financial crisis to another; exactly what a Bradford entity needs right now. With regard to their penalty for liquidation - that strikes me as a poison chalice in many different aspects; it's setting them up to fail, or to overspend again to cling on; it is massively unfair on the clubs around them who have followed the rules and spent within their means; and it pits the fans of most other clubs against Bradford yet again, due to a perception of preferential treatment by the RFL - whom, I suspect, due to their daft decision to buy the Odsal lease, now have a vested interest in propping Bradford up in their current league, rather than letting them drop down, rebuild slowly, and come back stronger and with a more sustainable model.



It's a right old pickle and no mistake - and you have to feel for the innocent people who will be affected by all this; how anyone can wish for them to disappear, along with the livelihoods and careers of hardworking people who have played no part in the mismanagement, is beyond me. What it should do however, is force some collective action against the RFL - they're as complicit in all this as Hood, Green et al. What's happening to Bradford is the tip of the iceberg - the game is teetering on the edge of unsustainability right now and without some visionary and modern leadership at the top of the game, we'll be gone in 10 years. Bring in Barry Hearn - look at what he's done to darts! If ever a game should have been consigned to pub taprooms that's it - but he's turned it into a worldwide success and a TV event that regularly trends on social media.



