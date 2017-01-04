Slugger McBatt wrote:
It seems that I might be on my own here, but I think the RFL have got it right, and that they often do.
The problem with our game is that there aren't enough Bradfords. In football, they could dump Arsenal to League 2 and it would make no difference to the game, as there are big clubs in the league below and further. Newcastle, Leeds, either Sheffield club, and the list goes on. In rugby league, there are only just enough big clubs to fill the top flight. Outside of the current 12, only really Bradford, Hull KR and possibly Halifax and Fev could offer prospects of 5K+ crowds most weekends. The RFL has got to be mindful of the wider interests of the game and look at each club on an individual basis.
From the outside looking in, when the RFL considers how to treat our repeated financial disasters, we have offered nothing to the Super League since we arrived apart from low crowds in poor surroundings that we have repeatedly promise to move from but have never been able to do so. In fact, we have achieved top flight status and retained it at times because of an assertion we would move, and yet we are still there.
When they look at Bradford, they will see a club that has offered a huge amount to the game, and were integral to the initial boost of super league, with huge crowds and an entertaining afternoon. All that has happened at Bradford is that they didn't bank the money back then, blew it on a futile court case, and have limped along ever since. It is in the wider interests of the game that they are assisted back to their feet.
It is exactly the same scenario as when a player gets into trouble with the law. Top player, key to the side? Club releases an apology and the player carries on playing. Squad player who has never lived up to his potential? Released by the club for bringing it into dispute.
In this case, what options do the RFL have? Dumping the club into league 1 is an option, and it could be said that the sanction imposed has delivered that, albeit in 2018 rather than 2017. But what about the effect on the other clubs? The other championship clubs may well have budgeted on a visit by Bulls fans and a trip there. It wouldn't make a huge difference, but we could be talking about a few grand, which could be a lot for a part-time club. Similarly, for the club who would replace them, it will be the top CH1 club, who are no doubt looking at building for the future, where a confidence-boosting season will attract recruitment for 2018 and interest and fans. How will being beaten very week in a league they haven't planned for and then being dumped down again help them?
Yes, it sticks in the craw that there is favouritism to other clubs, that I am not sure we would have been given the same degree of help. On the other hand, as a fan of rugby league, I don't want to see anything that is to the game's detriment, and it isn't in the best of shape right now.
The RFL are stuck between a rock and a hard place, and they have made their choice. What if League 1 was a no-no for a new buyer? What do the RFL do? Let a club like Bradford die just because it's fair to Wakey? No, their stewardship of the game demands them to help the Bulls. No rugby league club in Bradford? That could be a catastrophe as far as youth development is concerned.
In most cases, the RFL are faced with difficult decisions and I think in most cases, when viewed objectively, they get it right.
That's pretty much what I said - we really are not in a position to be so selective. Like it or not Bradford is an integral part of RL and supplies a lot of fans and players and media presence for a sport that doesn't get much of any of those.
I understand people hostility to the old Bradford Bulls set up and some of their fans I really do, I mean when they branded themselves the "peoples club" something inside me died that day. I also understand the view that they should't get special treatment but I don't fully agree with that. IMHO they should get treatment commensurate with what a revitalise new club can bring to the game and like it or not that's probably more than any Division 2 club and most of the Championship - fact I'm afraid.
I see no point in kicking what will be a brand new club when it's down, especially one with real potential it's like cutting your nose off to spite your face - I to think the RFL are probably correct.