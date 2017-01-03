Theoldscoreboardend wrote:
The administrators statement Is iinteresting that even up to last night they were hopeful of a deal but with a million pound of debt And commitments of another million for 2017 season things were not viable with the current business model
His comment that " the days when a club operates at a loss and then reimbursed by an wealthy patron should be gone" must be news to some clubs
Leeds. Caddick
Salford. Koukash
Huddersfield. Davy
castleford Fulton
St Helens mc man us
Hull Pearson
Leigh Beaumont
Etc etc etc
RIP Jack Fulton. Do try and keep up, its not a great 1st post is it.