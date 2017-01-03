WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bradford bulls

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:35 pm
newgroundb4wakey
Theoldscoreboardend wrote:
The administrators statement Is iinteresting that even up to last night they were hopeful of a deal but with a million pound of debt And commitments of another million for 2017 season things were not viable with the current business model

His comment that " the days when a club operates at a loss and then reimbursed by an wealthy patron should be gone" must be news to some clubs

Leeds. Caddick
Salford. Koukash
Huddersfield. Davy
castleford Fulton
St Helens mc man us
Hull Pearson
Leigh Beaumont
Etc etc etc


RIP Jack Fulton. Do try and keep up, its not a great 1st post is it.

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:44 pm
newgroundb4wakey
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Yep, one of the teams relegated from Championship last season?


Who do you suggest? They will all have recruited squads to be competitive in Championship 1 and Toronto will have already made travel plans.

I actually agree with you but no one will want to step up.

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:47 pm
thepimp007
Bitter kn0bs

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:48 pm
bentleberry
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
Who do you suggest? They will all have recruited squads to be competitive in Championship 1 and Toronto will have already made travel plans.

I actually agree with you but no one will want to step up.


Easier for one of them to sign a couple of extra players or even just risk it with their current squad. They would probably need to win 10 games to survive, New Bradford (who have no squad) would need to win at least 16 games out of 30 to survive.

They're being set up to fail
