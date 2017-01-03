cosmicat wrote: Just thinking -12 points could actually relegate Bradford to champ 1 that could put rfl into a difficult position, no rent

Oldham just stayed up with 20 points from 30 games last year. Given Bradford will have a 12 point deduction, a hastily put together squad without pretty much all its best players it is a tough ask given that they have 3 likely defeats against a probably dominant Hull KR side to come as well. Effectively they have to win 9 out of the remaining games just to get to zero. So overall they'll likely need 19 wins from 27 games to have a chance of staying up, which includes tough games against the other fulltime clubs London & Toulouse, especially away from home. I think they'll find themselves in championship 1, just in 2018 rather than next season.