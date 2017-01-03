WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bradford bulls

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:26 pm
cosmicat
Rfl stop protecting Bradford

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:32 pm
FickleFingerOfFate
Free-scoring winger
deeHell wrote:
Why can't a League 1 Club take the place of Bradford it would be the fairest way.

Yep, one of the teams relegated from Championship last season?

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:35 pm
FickleFingerOfFate
Free-scoring winger
cosmicat wrote:
Rfl stop protecting Bradford

Can't do anything else.
They have made a rod for their own back, when they bought Odsal.
Won't get much rent back in Championship 1!

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 9:14 pm
cosmicat
Just thinking -12 points could actually relegate Bradford to champ 1 that could put rfl into a difficult position, no rent

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:02 pm
Shifty Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Angelic Cynic wrote:
Not just the lease - unless they sold it back - Source

I'm pretty sure that's not correct and they're getting confused between the Lease that the RFL bought in 2012 and the ownership of the whole of Odsal, which still belongs to Bradford Council.
http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/sport/9490230.RFL_s_surprise_swoop_to_buy_Odsal_Stadium/

It says in this article-
“We have sold them our lease for a capital sum and then we have entered into a new agreement to rent the ground back from them.

Bradford Council leader Ian Greenwood told the Telegraph & Argus that the authority had not benefited financially from the deal and that is was simply a matter of their permission being sought for the handover due to them being the freeholder.

Also if you go to Wikipedia for Odsal Stadium it says the same there.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Odsal_Stadium

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:04 pm
Sacred Cow
cosmicat wrote:
Just thinking -12 points could actually relegate Bradford to champ 1 that could put rfl into a difficult position, no rent

Oldham just stayed up with 20 points from 30 games last year. Given Bradford will have a 12 point deduction, a hastily put together squad without pretty much all its best players it is a tough ask given that they have 3 likely defeats against a probably dominant Hull KR side to come as well. Effectively they have to win 9 out of the remaining games just to get to zero. So overall they'll likely need 19 wins from 27 games to have a chance of staying up, which includes tough games against the other fulltime clubs London & Toulouse, especially away from home. I think they'll find themselves in championship 1, just in 2018 rather than next season.

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:23 pm
Hank Moody
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Feb 02, 2014 1:10 pm
Posts: 49
Yes and with each loss more and more fans will drift away.

In their crooked ineptitude, the RFL are probably doing the new Bradford club a massive disservice in not making them start afresh in League 1.
