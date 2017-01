Terrible news for Bradford, and a sad day for rugby league as a whole. I've some great memories of watching Wakefield at Odsal.



On the flip side a carte Blanche to give a new club in Bradford a spot in the championship is just ridiculous. Fair enough allow Bradford Bulls to remain in the league with a 12 point deduction. But it is only right that any new team start at the bottom and work their way up. It also would ensure a new club has the financial base to grow. Rangers FC is a good example for this situation.