Bradford bulls

Mon Jan 02, 2017 8:28 pm
cosmicat wrote:
Again I repeat myself Wakefield trinity were told by rfl if you go into administration you will be relegated to not championship but league 1 but hey it's super bulls ,it's all or nowt


This is true and was linked to Chris and Michael putting houses on the line, but it still just emphasises problems with the RFL, perceptions and the various management. I have no sympathy with the management at Bradford, theyhave made a pigs of it, but that doesn't mean I want shot of the club or its fans from our game. I want them to have a dose of reality, be made to pay sufficiently and to have a club that's run within its means!

As for the RFL, I wouldn't want to pick a fight with them right now. We need to continue to work in our own situation first!
Bradford bulls

Mon Jan 02, 2017 8:41 pm
If they do end up having to sell players to reduce the debt, O'Brien anyone.

Just coming to his prime in a position we may need to fill.

Think Wellham is already on his way out of the Bulls according to FB.

Bradford bulls

Mon Jan 02, 2017 9:00 pm
TRB it's the way Wakefield were treat ,it's the protection of the bulls that's bloody wrong , untouchables,iconic club , magnificent bulls ,no having it
