cosmicat wrote: Again I repeat myself Wakefield trinity were told by rfl if you go into administration you will be relegated to not championship but league 1 but hey it's super bulls ,it's all or nowt

This is true and was linked to Chris and Michael putting houses on the line, but it still just emphasises problems with the RFL, perceptions and the various management. I have no sympathy with the management at Bradford, theyhave made a pigs of it, but that doesn't mean I want shot of the club or its fans from our game. I want them to have a dose of reality, be made to pay sufficiently and to have a club that's run within its means!As for the RFL, I wouldn't want to pick a fight with them right now. We need to continue to work in our own situation first!