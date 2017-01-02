I really don't get this anymore!Any club will have a number of hardcore fans who will follow through thick and thin. Of those, some will be accepting of the situation and others will be less forgiving and seek improvement or will berate those who have tried, but failed.If a club is successful and wins lots of games it attracts more followers, of all types. Many will enjoy the good times and leave when things go wrong, whilst retaining an affiliation that they hope to reconnect with when things improve again. Some fans, at all clubs will be irritating, annoying and even arrogant. It's just how it is and I will not judge a club, or it's supporters but those I come across as I know we all have the capacity to produce the supporters that have seemingly determined opinions on here.As for the club, Bradford, if the stories of their staff levels are true, then it is no wonder they are bust, but I have friends who are slowly dying inside waiting news of their clubs survival - have we forgotten how that feels?