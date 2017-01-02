|
I really don't get this anymore!
Any club will have a number of hardcore fans who will follow through thick and thin. Of those, some will be accepting of the situation and others will be less forgiving and seek improvement or will berate those who have tried, but failed.
If a club is successful and wins lots of games it attracts more followers, of all types. Many will enjoy the good times and leave when things go wrong, whilst retaining an affiliation that they hope to reconnect with when things improve again. Some fans, at all clubs will be irritating, annoying and even arrogant. It's just how it is and I will not judge a club, or it's supporters but those I come across as I know we all have the capacity to produce the supporters that have seemingly determined opinions on here.
As for the club, Bradford, if the stories of their staff levels are true, then it is no wonder they are bust, but I have friends who are slowly dying inside waiting news of their clubs survival - have we forgotten how that feels?
Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:01 am
Sorry mate but for once I haven't got a clue what you are on about - sorry
Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:12 am
Just going back to the number of none playing staff on their books.
Is this number just full time office staff or does this also include casual matchday staff, such as stewards, bar and waiting staff, programme sellers and turnstile operators.
If it includes the latter, then all of a sudden that number isnt over high.
During my time working for the other Super League side that I have worked for, one of my duties involved processing the payroll which included the casual staff like I mentioned above.
Those alone, if I recall correctly totalled well over 100.
Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:45 am
And I don't think that turned out too well did it?
Mon Jan 02, 2017 12:07 pm
The thing is TRB, no one here at Wakey can forget how it feels to have your club possibly waiting for the axe to fall and hoping we can pull through.
The difference with Bradford, is that they refused to cut their cloth accordingly, with a flat denial that they were in trouble.
Which in turn leads to the 'superior' Bulls fans still dictating and belittling us Wakey fans that tried to put our point across.
And only by going tata's up 3 times in 4 seasons, is it finally sinking in.
So it's a not really bothered from me!
Mon Jan 02, 2017 12:10 pm
Casual staff as mentioned above are exactly that and will only be needed every other week. When Steve Ferres was at Wakey he moved heaven and earth to try and get Jimmy Lowes to Wakefield offering him the moon on a stick, thankfully he wasn't interested, it would be interesting though to know how much it cost Ferres and the Bulls to employ him, add to that the reported £120k a year Hunter-Paul and Ferres were reportedly on, it's not too difficult to see where a lot of money was being wasted.
Mon Jan 02, 2017 12:15 pm
Ive read on the Bradford site that at the end of November they had 68 non playing staff (not including conditioners etc etc) that were to be paid...which was great.
But it's way too many in my opinion.when they were a championship team!!they needed to cut their cloth accordingly. When you add on a large and mainly . usless player pool,Robbie paul(about as much use as Jamie peacock),the bills start to add up.then it would appear that there has been a fair dose of creative accounting going on ,which has resulted in Admin for Them.
There won't be much sympathy from me I'm afraid..but I hope they sort out and get to the start line for the season.
I remember a certain mr Carter cutting our cloth accordingly when we were in the mire(look how great full we are he did that!)
Learn to walk before you try running Bradford!!!
