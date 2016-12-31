WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bradford bulls

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 11:11 am
Big lads mate wrote:
Not saying all just more than folk wish to believe. The daughters future mother in law is a Bulls fan and goes to all home games and is one of those who understands what mess the club is in, the problem I believe is to get that " We are a big club " out of their heads and like someone posted earlier, start afresh , a bit like LUFC have been for many years.

As Wollo has said the glory boys will have deserted the bulls wholesale by now and the remaining fans will be the hardcore loyal ones who watch their club despite the troubles they are experiencing, and from reading the posts' on their board I don't think you'll find many if any that think they are still a big club, I'm not trying to change your opinion of a Bull's fan, if you've had problems with some of them in the past then fair enough, but for those that haven't it's difficult to assume that they're all as bad.

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 11:27 am
With reference to the challenge cup semi last season, it really was amazing the number of fans who 'came out of the woodwork'.Driving out of our estate there were folk all over displaying the colours. Normally when I walk to catch the bus I feel as if I'm the only fan in the area.Then continuing to the ground to get the coach ,it was similar all the way.Red,white n blue everywhere.A couple of successful seasons would hopefully persuade the missing 'fans' to return.

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 12:18 pm
Wishing them nothing but good luck in securing a future with a new owner. The backroom staff, players and loyal fans must be in turmoil, wouldn't wish this on any RL club particularly at this time of year. RL would be poorer without Bradford and I hope they get some good news early in 2017.

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 10:59 pm
Big lads mate wrote:
Not saying all just more than folk wish to believe. The daughters future mother in law is a Bulls fan and goes to all home games and is one of those who understands what mess the club is in, the problem I believe is to get that " We are a big club " out of their heads and like someone posted earlier, start afresh , a bit like LUFC have been for many years.


Big club or not, the fact that Bulls have 60 plus off field staff plus 42 in the first team squad last season was the reason they ended up like they did. 100k per month wages bill is moronic by any standards for a Championship Club.

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:18 pm
I have no problem with fair weather fans. People watch rugby to be entertained and it's not a cheap hobby. I can understand why people choose to go only when it's likely to be entertaining.
Re: Bradford bulls

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:51 pm
Slugger McBatt wrote:
I have no problem with fair weather fans. People watch rugby to be entertained and it's not a cheap hobby. I can understand why people choose to go only when it's likely to be entertaining.


I suspect this is part of the reason why Hull KR have done so well on season ticket sales, and why Bradford did well at retaining fans the first year they dropped. People pay to be entertained, and going to a game on a Sunday knowing your team will do well and likely win is entertaining.
