Big lads mate wrote: Not saying all just more than folk wish to believe. The daughters future mother in law is a Bulls fan and goes to all home games and is one of those who understands what mess the club is in, the problem I believe is to get that " We are a big club " out of their heads and like someone posted earlier, start afresh , a bit like LUFC have been for many years.

As Wollo has said the glory boys will have deserted the bulls wholesale by now and the remaining fans will be the hardcore loyal ones who watch their club despite the troubles they are experiencing, and from reading the posts' on their board I don't think you'll find many if any that think they are still a big club, I'm not trying to change your opinion of a Bull's fan, if you've had problems with some of them in the past then fair enough, but for those that haven't it's difficult to assume that they're all as bad.