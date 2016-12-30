|
dickie mint wrote:
Well at your age surely you'll realise that maybe the other 10,999 aren't tarred with the same brush
I think even you must know that there's more than one Bulls fan that as been on our forum with the arrogance that Cosmic refers to, whether they still watch them or not,there was plenty out there, I used to get it from parents when we went to watch the 16s there and that was well after their glory years so not much sympathy here, sorry.
Fri Dec 30, 2016 8:39 pm
I would expect that most, if not all, of Bradford's remaining fans are a decent lot. The dross will have jumped ship long ago.
Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:47 pm
Big lads mate wrote:
I think even you must know that there's more than one Bulls fan that as been on our forum with the arrogance that Cosmic refers to, whether they still watch them or not,there was plenty out there, I used to get it from parents when we went to watch the 16s there and that was well after their glory years so not much sympathy here, sorry.
We had a Bulls neighbour who used to jeer us when my Dad, brother and I walked to games. The guy always wore some sort of Bulls merchandise on. Apparently now though there's not a speck of Bulls stuff to be seen around his house.
Fri Dec 30, 2016 11:17 pm
Willzay wrote:
We had a Bulls neighbour who used to jeer us when my Dad, brother and I walked to games. The guy always wore some sort of Bulls merchandise on. Apparently now though there's not a speck of Bulls stuff to be seen around his house.
There was a couple in our cul de sac who went in the Bulls glory days who still live there but for some reason haven't been for quite a while
Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:13 am
Even in the mpg there was a strong smell of arrogance
Sat Dec 31, 2016 8:10 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
I would expect that most, if not all, of Bradford's remaining fans are a decent lot. The dross will have jumped ship long ago.
This I'm assuming will be the same dross some on here would welcome to our club with open arms or am I missing something
Sat Dec 31, 2016 8:34 am
vastman wrote:
This I'm assuming will be the same dross some on here would welcome to our club with open arms or am I missing something
Too right, but they will probably still have their chip on their shoulders. It happens at all clubs that have had past success, you've only to look at Wakey. In the CC semi there were faces I'd never seen before and after.
Sat Dec 31, 2016 9:29 am
Big lads mate wrote:
Too right, but they will probably still have their chip on their shoulders. It happens at all clubs that have had past success, you've only to look at Wakey. In the CC semi there were faces I'd never seen before and after.
That's part of sport though and if we were lucky enough to gain a few along the way I would be delighted.
People like that winning feeling, it gives us a buzz, but those of us on here, for all clubs, see beyond that and can take more satisfaction from the wins having been through the mill along the way. I've been to many games where I've left happier than opposition fans even when we've lost as at least we've played well!
I dont get this Bradford hating stuff, and certainly not the wish to see them go out of existence. Bradford is a big brand, well known on a world stage, to wish them out of existence is to wish our entire game gone imo. We are a tiny sport, fighting for our very existence and with chips on our shoulders for good reasons when it comes to the media, but this is more akin to the Judaeans in Life of Brian, as the rest of the sporting world glances over its shoulder and watches us destroy ourselves!
The last thing I want to be seen as arrogant, and for me, not to recognise the place we have come from and the difficulties involved in keeping a club afloat, or finding suitable owners who know how to do that, would be arrogance - regardless of the stupid guy down the road in Wakey with his Bulls hat and his condescending looks when times were better.
Good luck to the Bulls, I hope you find a genuine owner who will spend within his or her means and keep RL alive and kicking in Bradford for many many years to come!
Sat Dec 31, 2016 10:28 am
Big lads mate wrote:
I think even you must know that there's more than one Bulls fan that as been on our forum with the arrogance that Cosmic refers to, whether they still watch them or not,there was plenty out there, I used to get it from parents when we went to watch the 16s there and that was well after their glory years so not much sympathy here, sorry.
I've no doubt your right about some bulls fans' coming on here, some are just looking for an argument and some are just retaliating for things said against their club as do posters from this club do when we suffer harsh criticism, but my point is they're not all like that and I think you and one or two more on here think that all Bulls fans are guilty by association irrespective of whether they have access to a computer or not, I'm sure every club have that minority of fans.
