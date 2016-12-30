Big lads mate wrote: Too right, but they will probably still have their chip on their shoulders. It happens at all clubs that have had past success, you've only to look at Wakey. In the CC semi there were faces I'd never seen before and after.

That's part of sport though and if we were lucky enough to gain a few along the way I would be delighted.People like that winning feeling, it gives us a buzz, but those of us on here, for all clubs, see beyond that and can take more satisfaction from the wins having been through the mill along the way. I've been to many games where I've left happier than opposition fans even when we've lost as at least we've played well!I dont get this Bradford hating stuff, and certainly not the wish to see them go out of existence. Bradford is a big brand, well known on a world stage, to wish them out of existence is to wish our entire game gone imo. We are a tiny sport, fighting for our very existence and with chips on our shoulders for good reasons when it comes to the media, but this is more akin to the Judaeans in Life of Brian, as the rest of the sporting world glances over its shoulder and watches us destroy ourselves!The last thing I want to be seen as arrogant, and for me, not to recognise the place we have come from and the difficulties involved in keeping a club afloat, or finding suitable owners who know how to do that, would be arrogance - regardless of the stupid guy down the road in Wakey with his Bulls hat and his condescending looks when times were better.Good luck to the Bulls, I hope you find a genuine owner who will spend within his or her means and keep RL alive and kicking in Bradford for many many years to come!