WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bradford bulls

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Bradford bulls

 
Post a reply

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 8:25 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2805
dickie mint wrote:
Well at your age surely you'll realise that maybe the other 10,999 aren't tarred with the same brush :D

I think even you must know that there's more than one Bulls fan that as been on our forum with the arrogance that Cosmic refers to, whether they still watch them or not,there was plenty out there, I used to get it from parents when we went to watch the 16s there and that was well after their glory years so not much sympathy here, sorry.

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 8:39 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5680
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
I would expect that most, if not all, of Bradford's remaining fans are a decent lot. The dross will have jumped ship long ago.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:47 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5881
Big lads mate wrote:
I think even you must know that there's more than one Bulls fan that as been on our forum with the arrogance that Cosmic refers to, whether they still watch them or not,there was plenty out there, I used to get it from parents when we went to watch the 16s there and that was well after their glory years so not much sympathy here, sorry.


We had a Bulls neighbour who used to jeer us when my Dad, brother and I walked to games. The guy always wore some sort of Bulls merchandise on. Apparently now though there's not a speck of Bulls stuff to be seen around his house.

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 11:17 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2805
Willzay wrote:
We had a Bulls neighbour who used to jeer us when my Dad, brother and I walked to games. The guy always wore some sort of Bulls merchandise on. Apparently now though there's not a speck of Bulls stuff to be seen around his house.

There was a couple in our cul de sac who went in the Bulls glory days who still live there but for some reason haven't been for quite a while :THINK:

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:13 am
cosmicat Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 449
Even in the mpg there was a strong smell of arrogance

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 8:10 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25277
Location: Poodle Power!
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
I would expect that most, if not all, of Bradford's remaining fans are a decent lot. The dross will have jumped ship long ago.


This I'm assuming will be the same dross some on here would welcome to our club with open arms or am I missing something ;-)
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 8:34 am
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2805
vastman wrote:
This I'm assuming will be the same dross some on here would welcome to our club with open arms or am I missing something ;-)

Too right, but they will probably still have their chip on their shoulders. It happens at all clubs that have had past success, you've only to look at Wakey. In the CC semi there were faces I'd never seen before and after.

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 9:29 am
TRB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 18, 2005 9:43 am
Posts: 10801
Location: Wacky Field
Big lads mate wrote:
Too right, but they will probably still have their chip on their shoulders. It happens at all clubs that have had past success, you've only to look at Wakey. In the CC semi there were faces I'd never seen before and after.


That's part of sport though and if we were lucky enough to gain a few along the way I would be delighted.

People like that winning feeling, it gives us a buzz, but those of us on here, for all clubs, see beyond that and can take more satisfaction from the wins having been through the mill along the way. I've been to many games where I've left happier than opposition fans even when we've lost as at least we've played well!

I dont get this Bradford hating stuff, and certainly not the wish to see them go out of existence. Bradford is a big brand, well known on a world stage, to wish them out of existence is to wish our entire game gone imo. We are a tiny sport, fighting for our very existence and with chips on our shoulders for good reasons when it comes to the media, but this is more akin to the Judaeans in Life of Brian, as the rest of the sporting world glances over its shoulder and watches us destroy ourselves!

The last thing I want to be seen as arrogant, and for me, not to recognise the place we have come from and the difficulties involved in keeping a club afloat, or finding suitable owners who know how to do that, would be arrogance - regardless of the stupid guy down the road in Wakey with his Bulls hat and his condescending looks when times were better.

Good luck to the Bulls, I hope you find a genuine owner who will spend within his or her means and keep RL alive and kicking in Bradford for many many years to come!
"Wakefields Sporting Crusader"

For the latest details on the Stadium for Wakefield campaign, log onto http://www.swag-online.co.uk

For the latest details on the Supporters Trust, log onto http://wakefield.rlfans.com

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 10:28 am
dickie mint Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat May 16, 2009 11:36 pm
Posts: 383
Location: Hiding from Ken Dodd
Big lads mate wrote:
I think even you must know that there's more than one Bulls fan that as been on our forum with the arrogance that Cosmic refers to, whether they still watch them or not,there was plenty out there, I used to get it from parents when we went to watch the 16s there and that was well after their glory years so not much sympathy here, sorry.

I've no doubt your right about some bulls fans' coming on here, some are just looking for an argument and some are just retaliating for things said against their club as do posters from this club do when we suffer harsh criticism, but my point is they're not all like that and I think you and one or two more on here think that all Bulls fans are guilty by association irrespective of whether they have access to a computer or not, I'm sure every club have that minority of fans.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Big lads mate, Deeencee, dickie mint, Eastern Wildcat, Google Feedfetcher, jakeyg95, JINJER, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, PHe, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, TRB, Two Points, victarmeldrew and 238 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,495,1411,61475,6164,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  